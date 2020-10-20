 

Nickelodeon Lets Kids' Voices Be Heard This Election Season With Return of Bellwether “Kids' Vote” Poll and Brand-New Nick News Kids Pick the President Special Hosted by Keke Palmer

Nickelodeon is letting kids’ voices be heard this election season with the return of its bellwether “Kids’ Vote” poll and a brand-new Nick News: Kids Pick the President special hosted by entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer. Beginning today, kids can cast their vote for who they want to be the next president at KidsPickthePresident.com, and the results of the poll will be revealed during the Nick News TV special premiering Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote” is an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only.

Nick News: Kids Pick the President Special (Photo: Business Wire)

“Through Kids Pick the President and the return of Nick News, Nickelodeon continues to inform and educate children on the democratic process and the importance of voting,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. “Although our audience is not of voting age, we still have a responsibility to help amplify their voices around the issues that are most important to them in a space they can call their own, so they know that they too can make a difference by playing a role in the electoral process.”

Added Laguerre-Wilkinson, “We are thrilled to have Keke Palmer join us as host of our special and connect with young viewers in the way that only she can. Keke has been a part of our Nick family since she was a kid herself, and we’re so proud to have watched her grow into a powerful voice for her generation.”

“Voting in my first election when I was 18 was extremely important to me and now more than ever, it’s crucial that this next generation of kids grow up with an understanding of our political system and how they can be agents of change,” said Palmer. “I’m so proud to be a part of the Nickelodeon family and this special, which will teach kids about the election and empower them to stand up for what they believe in.”

Beginning today, kids can visit KidsPickthePresident.com to cast their vote for Joseph R. Biden or Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States, download an “I Voted” sticker/badge and learn more about the Nick News special. One vote will be tabulated per household device. The “Kids’ Vote” results will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27, during the 7 p.m. (ET) telecast of the Nick News: Kids Pick the President special.

