KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS
Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized encourages consumers to utilize the flexible spending account balances as the year-end deadline approaches. FSA's and HAS’s are pre-tax accounts consumers can use to pay for healthcare related expenses.
The passage of the $2 trillion+ coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill in March 2020 included essential steps forward in helping Americans protect the health and quality of life of their families by introducing innovative ways for consumers to seek medical care, to be able to visit their doctors remotely during times of increased demand and creating even more value for the millions of Americans with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). FSA/HSA account users can use these accounts to purchase many new and necessary healthcare-related products and services, including air purifiers, especially for asthma sufferers.
The EPA, CDC, American Lung Association coordinated approach on asthma promotes scientific understanding of environmental asthma triggers and ways to manage asthma in community settings through research, education, and outreach. With federal, state, and local partners, EPA is building the nation's capacity to control asthma and manage exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants linked to asthma. In particular, there are many pollutants found indoors that can trigger asthma attacks. Smart, advanced air purifiers that remove small particles may alleviate asthma symptoms.
Kronos Air Purifiers eliminate and remove allergens, bacteria, viruses down to 14,6 nm. To learn more about Kronos Air Purifiers please visit our shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com
The December 31 deadline is quickly approaching. Millions of flexible spending account (FSA) holders are at risk of losing their money.
Air purifiers are eligible for reimbursement with flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), and health reimbursement accounts (HRA) with a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). There are many eligible expenses for tax-free purchase with a Health Savings Account (HSA), Flexible Spending Account (FSA), and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)—including prescriptions, doctor's office copays, health insurance deductibles, and coinsurance.
