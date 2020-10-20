KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized encourages consumers to utilize the flexible spending account balances as the year-end deadline approaches. FSA's and HAS’s are pre-tax accounts consumers can use to pay for healthcare related expenses.

The passage of the $2 trillion+ coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill in March 2020 included essential steps forward in helping Americans protect the health and quality of life of their families by introducing innovative ways for consumers to seek medical care, to be able to visit their doctors remotely during times of increased demand and creating even more value for the millions of Americans with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). FSA/HSA account users can use these accounts to purchase many new and necessary healthcare-related products and services, including air purifiers, especially for asthma sufferers.