 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 16:19  |  34   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized encourages consumers to utilize the flexible spending account balances as the year-end deadline approaches. FSA's and HAS’s are pre-tax accounts consumers  can use to pay for healthcare related expenses.

The passage of the $2 trillion+ coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill in March 2020 included essential steps forward in helping Americans protect the health and quality of life of their families by introducing innovative ways for consumers to seek medical care, to be able to visit their doctors remotely during times of increased demand and creating even more value for the millions of Americans with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).  FSA/HSA account users can use these accounts to purchase many new and necessary healthcare-related products and services, including air purifiers, especially for asthma sufferers.

The EPA, CDC, American Lung Association coordinated approach on asthma promotes scientific understanding of environmental asthma triggers and ways to manage asthma in community settings through research, education, and outreach. With federal, state, and local partners, EPA is building the nation's capacity to control asthma and manage exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants linked to asthma. In particular, there are many pollutants found indoors that can trigger asthma attacks. Smart, advanced air purifiers that remove small particles may alleviate asthma symptoms.

Kronos Air Purifiers eliminate and remove allergens, bacteria, viruses down to 14,6 nm. To learn more about Kronos Air Purifiers please visit our shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

The December 31 deadline is quickly approaching. Millions of flexible spending account (FSA) holders are at risk of losing their money.

 Air purifiers are eligible for reimbursement with flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), and health reimbursement accounts (HRA) with a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). There are many eligible expenses for tax-free purchase with a Health Savings Account (HSA), Flexible Spending Account (FSA), and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)—including prescriptions, doctor's office copays, health insurance deductibles, and coinsurance.

Seite 1 von 3
Kronos Advanced Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO HELP PROVIDE SAFER INDOOR AIR TO SCHOOLS:
30.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHT, FORMER AMWAY COO TO ITS BOARD OF ADVISORS
25.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SPS COMMERCE