CF Energy Corp. Announces that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR Management Nominees using the WHITE Proxy

ISS is a leading independent provider of proxy research and corporate governance advice to institutional investors around the world. Its analyses and recommendations are relied upon by many major institutional investment firms, and mutual funds throughout North America.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the annual meeting of shareholders of CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) to be held on October 29, 2020 (the “Meeting”), the Company announced today that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended shareholders vote FOR the management nominees listed on the WHITE proxy.

At the Meeting, the dissident shareholder seeks to set the number of directors at five and nominate five dissident nominees. In addition to recommending that shareholders vote FOR Management’s nominees, being the existing directors, ISS has recommended its clients vote using only the WHITE proxy card and do not to vote using the dissident nominees proxy card; for the auditors; for the option plan; and against the employee stock award plan.

In making their recommendation FOR Management’s nominees, ISS noted:

While the company’s share price has declined since February 2019, as the dissident asserts, the dissident has failed, despite seeking total control of the board, to publicly disclose a plan detailing how it might solve the company’s purported underperformance. As the dissident’s sparse argument is limited to stating the obvious fact that the company’s share price has declined during a certain period, it does not constitute a compelling case for change.

ISS concluded:

Given the lack of detail in the late-breaking dissident campaign, shareholders are advised to vote FOR all management nominees on the management proxy card.

Shareholders are asked to vote in sufficient time for their proxy or voter information form to be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. or the Corporate Secretary of the Company not later than October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Toronto time), or in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment.

Shareholders that have additional questions regarding the information contained in the Circular and subsequent press releases or would like assistance in voting their shares may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Shorecrest Group Ltd.

