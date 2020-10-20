Verallia Pledges to Accelerate the Transition Towards Sustainable Packaging by Adopting a Purpose

Developed in close collaboration with all of its internal and external stakeholders over the last ten months, this purpose encapsulates Verallia's ambition for the company and is fully integrated into the Group's long-term strategy.

Commenting on the launch of the purpose, Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Verallia said:

“In December 2019, Verallia's teams launched a reflection on the company's purpose with all our stakeholders. I would like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and local community representatives for their commitment and contribution. At the end of this collective work, as rich as it was demanding, I am proud to share it today: "Re-imagine glass for a sustainable future". This purpose is both authentic and ambitious: authentic, because it is in line with our business, our history and our values; ambitious, because it places the circular economy and the transition towards a carbon neutral system at the heart of our strategy and our actions.”

Strengthening Verallia’s commitment to society

Verallia’s purpose is guided by the conviction that glass can be the most sustainable packaging material. The way people consume and the waste they generate every day pose an unprecedented challenge for our society, and packaging is a major component. In addition, the climate emergency requires the mobilization of all stakeholders to better protect natural resources and accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality. It is in a safe and inclusive work environment that Verallia proposes to meet these challenges.

Mobilizing stakeholders around shared ambitions

Verallia wants to collaborate with all of its stakeholders around three main working areas:

Accelerate innovation in our value chain : Verallia is committed to integrating increasingly innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions from design to product transportation, thereby helping the Group's customers reduce their own environmental impact.

: Verallia is committed to integrating increasingly innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions from design to product transportation, thereby helping the Group's customers reduce their own environmental impact. Make reuse a win-win solution for the planet and glass packaging : Verallia wants to promote and sustain the reuse of glass packaging in local loops in order to meet the increasingly high expectations of its customers and consumers in this area.

: Verallia wants to promote and sustain the reuse of glass packaging in local loops in order to meet the increasingly high expectations of its customers and consumers in this area. Mobilize for more recycled glass: Verallia wants to work with its partners to strengthen recycling systems in all of its markets.

