FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Olive Garden Property for $2.9 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Olive Garden property for $2.9 million. The property is located within a strong retail corridor in South Carolina and is occupied under a triple-net lease to Darden Restaurants with six years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% cap rate on rent today and exclusive of transaction costs, or 6.8% inclusive of a contractual rent increase in January 2021.

About FCPT