Teladoc Health Data Shows Broadening Mental Health Care Demand

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has released findings from its latest mental health data highlighting how the persistent issues of 2020 – including the economic, health, environmental and societal crises – are impacting the mental health of Americans, and showing how virtual care is stepping up to meet the growing need.

While there are consistencies with previously published studies demonstrating surging demand for mental health services among Gen Z and Millennials, use of Teladoc Health’s mental health services are now also being used at record rates by groups who have not been known for embracing mental health care in the past.

Virtual mental health care use broadens across ages, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds

Women have long been a mainstay of mental health visits, but total mental health virtual care visits for men have been outpacing women both in year-over-year growth and 2020 monthly growth, up 79% since January vs 75%1, for women. In addition, while Gen Z has seen the largest year-over-year growth rate, now accounting for 14% of total mental health visits, all age groups have been seeking mental health care at an increased rate. Especially notable are patients over 65, who have seen their visits increase 16% since June.

Additionally, a previously underserved demographic for mental health – the Medicaid population – is seeing significant growth, with the number of Medicaid members with access to Teladoc mental health telemedicine services more than doubling year-over-year. Many of these individuals are among those with significant and chronic medical issues, unmet health needs and the most likely to have been hit hard by the recent pandemic.

“The stress of the pandemic and the social issues we’ve been experiencing have led to a dramatic increase in people reaching out and seeking timely mental health support,” said Dr. Gustavo Kinrys, VP Teladoc Mental Health. “In parallel with this surging need, we’re witnessing growing comfort with virtual care, especially among older adults, giving many individuals who may not have sought mental health care in the past an extraordinary opportunity to put themselves on the right path to better health.”