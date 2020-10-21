 

Teladoc Health Data Shows Broadening Mental Health Care Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 12:00  |  63   |   |   

Wider cross-segment of population is addressing mental health through virtual care

Notable shifts in diagnoses include men with higher rates of family and relationship issues; women with increases in substance abuse

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has released findings from its latest mental health data highlighting how the persistent issues of 2020 – including the economic, health, environmental and societal crises – are impacting the mental health of Americans, and showing how virtual care is stepping up to meet the growing need.

While there are consistencies with previously published studies demonstrating surging demand for mental health services among Gen Z and Millennials, use of Teladoc Health’s mental health services are now also being used at record rates by groups who have not been known for embracing mental health care in the past.

Virtual mental health care use broadens across ages, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds

Women have long been a mainstay of mental health visits, but total mental health virtual care visits for men have been outpacing women both in year-over-year growth and 2020 monthly growth, up 79% since January vs 75%1, for women. In addition, while Gen Z has seen the largest year-over-year growth rate, now accounting for 14% of total mental health visits, all age groups have been seeking mental health care at an increased rate. Especially notable are patients over 65, who have seen their visits increase 16% since June.

Additionally, a previously underserved demographic for mental health – the Medicaid population – is seeing significant growth, with the number of Medicaid members with access to Teladoc mental health telemedicine services more than doubling year-over-year. Many of these individuals are among those with significant and chronic medical issues, unmet health needs and the most likely to have been hit hard by the recent pandemic.

“The stress of the pandemic and the social issues we’ve been experiencing have led to  a dramatic increase in people reaching out and seeking timely mental health support,” said Dr. Gustavo Kinrys, VP Teladoc Mental Health. “In parallel with this surging need, we’re witnessing growing comfort with virtual care, especially among older adults, giving many individuals who may not have sought mental health care in the past an extraordinary opportunity to put themselves on the right path to better health.”

Seite 1 von 3
Teladoc Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Teladoc Health Launches Mental Health Telemedicine Service
19.10.20
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
19.10.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 schier unaufhaltsame Aktien
19.10.20
Teladoc Health: Dieses Zitat von Warren Buffett wird jetzt wichtiger denn je!
18.10.20
Hätte man 10.000 US-Dollar in den Börsengang von Livongo Health investiert hätte, hätte man jetzt so viel Geld
16.10.20
Teladoc Health, Etsy & The Trade Desk: Korrektur möglich? Ja, aber langfristig viel Potenzial!
16.10.20
3 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen ich mir (fast) sicher bin, dass sie bis 2030 höher stehen!
15.10.20
Teladoc Health to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
15.10.20
Vergiss FANG-Aktien! Das neue Quartett heißt TIPS
15.10.20
Teladoc Health knackt 200-Euro-Marke: Jetzt noch ein Kauf?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Teladoc Kursrückgang