Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President of Sales for Opticann

“Both Kina and Russ bring the decades of experience we need to drive the advancement of Heritage’s U.S. strategy at Opticann, and bring brands to market successfully in the rapid-growth U.S. cannabis and hemp markets,” stated Umar Syed, President, U.S. & International medical products for Heritage. “Their combined experience in sales and product development in the consumer packaged goods industry make them key additions as we build out our U.S. team.”

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Russ Allison has been appointed Vice President of Sales and Kina Guyton has been appointed Vice President of Medical Products for Heritage’s subsidiary Opticann Inc. (“Opticann”) in the United States.

Mr. Allison has over two decades of experience at Johnson & Johnson Consumer, the Over-The-Counter (OTC) and consumer packaged goods division of this Fortune 50 consumer health company. His roles included Director of Sales, Director of Business Development, and Skin Franchise Trade Marketing. He led multiple new product introductions as well as prescription to over-the-counter product switches. More recently, he has served as the North America general manager for two international corporations to manage their North American business expansion. Mr. Allison has a B.A. in Communications from California State University-Fullarton.

Ms. Guyton has over 20 years of experience at major consumer packaged goods and retail companies including Colgate Palmolive, Coty, and Walgreens as well as a number of emerging consumer product companies. She has crafted the brand strategy for multiple successful novel consumer products. Ms. Guyton joins Opticann with extensive leadership in new product launch, brand management, brand strategy, and building innovative products in new product categories. Ms. Guyton holds an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a Bachelor of Science – Finance degree from The American University, Washington, DC.

