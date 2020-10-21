 

Kool-Aid Man Crashes Through Halloween to Save Trick-or-Treating

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

There’s no telling what the rest of 2020 has in store for us, but it’s safe to say Halloween is going to look a lot different this year. The CDC has advised against traditional trick-or-treating*, leaving kids disheartened to not be dressing up like their favorite character and getting their favorite candy. Have no fear, this Halloween, the Kool-Aid Man is saving the ghoulish celebrations by reverse trick-or-treating and bringing Kool-Aid fun to kids stuck at home – OH YEAH!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005208/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

On October 31, the Kool-Aid Man will deliver Halloween-themed Kool-Aid Scary Berry Jammers, which is refreshing blackberry flavored ready-to-drink juice drink in a convenient on the go pouch, as well as Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry popping candy and Kool-Aid Man costumes to select homes and kids nationwide. Fans in select cities will receive a kit delivered on-demand, and a few lucky winners will be surprised when the Kool-Aid Man himself makes the delivery. For a chance to get in on the Kool-Aid Halloween fun, parents can enter on Kool-Aid Man’s Twitter, and keep an eye out for the announcement tweet.

“The Kool-Aid brand is all about crashing in and bringing the fun and despite Halloween being celebrated a bit different this year, we don’t want to sacrifice one of the best parts – trick-or-treating,” said Naor Danieli, Head of Kids Hydration at Kraft Heinz, “The Kool-Aid Man will bring Halloween fun to kids stuck at home.”

Kool-Aid merchandise, including Kool-Aid Man costumes, are available on www.KoolAid.com. For more information on Ghoul-Aid and other Kool-Aid Halloween products, fans can follow the brand on Twitter (@koolaid), Instagram (@koolaid), and Facebook (facebook.com/koolaid) for updates. Visit KoolAid.com for the official rules.

*https://www.nytimes.com/article/halloween-cdc-guidelines-coronavirus.h ...

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

