Kool-Aid Man Crashes Through Halloween to Save Trick-or-Treating

There’s no telling what the rest of 2020 has in store for us, but it’s safe to say Halloween is going to look a lot different this year. The CDC has advised against traditional trick-or-treating*, leaving kids disheartened to not be dressing up like their favorite character and getting their favorite candy. Have no fear, this Halloween, the Kool-Aid Man is saving the ghoulish celebrations by reverse trick-or-treating and bringing Kool-Aid fun to kids stuck at home – OH YEAH!

On October 31, the Kool-Aid Man will deliver Halloween-themed Kool-Aid Scary Berry Jammers, which is refreshing blackberry flavored ready-to-drink juice drink in a convenient on the go pouch, as well as Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry popping candy and Kool-Aid Man costumes to select homes and kids nationwide. Fans in select cities will receive a kit delivered on-demand, and a few lucky winners will be surprised when the Kool-Aid Man himself makes the delivery. For a chance to get in on the Kool-Aid Halloween fun, parents can enter on Kool-Aid Man’s Twitter, and keep an eye out for the announcement tweet.

“The Kool-Aid brand is all about crashing in and bringing the fun and despite Halloween being celebrated a bit different this year, we don’t want to sacrifice one of the best parts – trick-or-treating,” said Naor Danieli, Head of Kids Hydration at Kraft Heinz, “The Kool-Aid Man will bring Halloween fun to kids stuck at home.”

Kool-Aid merchandise, including Kool-Aid Man costumes, are available on www.KoolAid.com. For more information on Ghoul-Aid and other Kool-Aid Halloween products, fans can follow the brand on Twitter (@koolaid), Instagram (@koolaid), and Facebook (facebook.com/koolaid) for updates. Visit KoolAid.com for the official rules.

