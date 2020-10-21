 

IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Ubivelox

Oslo, Norway, 21 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received a production order for its TrustedBio products from Ubivelox, a global smart card and software manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

The order for TrustedBio sensors represents the next step in a partnership, announced in September 2020, between IDEX and Ubivelox. The parties are committed to deliver a complete biometric payment card solution to service Ubivelox’s extensive 140+ customer base, particularly Mastercard and Visa issuers, across Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to receive this order for TrustedBio fingerprint sensors just a few weeks after announcing our partnership with Ubivelox. IDEX TrustedBio fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions are seeing rapidly increasing demand due to our market leading cost and performance to both card manufacturers and card issuers,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

About Ubivelox
Ubivelox (KOSDAQ: A089850) Ubivelox is Asia’s leading smart card and mobile convergence business, focused on banking, telecommunication, transportation and national ID cards. Providing smart card system solutions, secure elements, mobile payment solutions, mobile wallet, e-coupons and service platforms, they hold the 5th position in the global banking smart card market and strive to be a pioneer in technology. Ubivelox deliver 80 million banking cards to customers per year and an additional 100 million cards through licensing their system on chip (Soc).

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


