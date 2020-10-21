 

NETSOL’s NFS Ascent Retail Platform Goes Live in China for Major Global Auto Captive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqNTWK) a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has successfully implemented and gone live with its NFS Ascent Retail Platform for a tier-one German auto captive finance company in China. This customer has a strong presence in China as well as the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

This deployment is the second phase of a previously announced $30 million contract in which NETSOL was selected as the vendor of choice after an extensive evaluation process. The Company successfully implemented the NFS Ascent Wholesale Finance Solution (WFS) last year, providing dealers and finance companies with a powerful solution capable of adapting to wide ranges of requirements and enabling the future-proofing of their operations. The NFS suite was chosen for its specific applications directed to the Chinese market as well as its compliance with various regulations set out by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and other industry governing bodies.

The NFS Ascent Retail Finance Platform includes the Company’s proprietary Loan Origination System (LOS) and Contract Management System (CMS), enabling an intuitive user experience that supports comprehensive contract management while conforming with all regulatory and compliance requirements.

“I am very proud of NETSOL’s development and implementation teams at our world class ‘Center of Excellence’ in Lahore, who were forced to switch to a purely remote work environment in the middle of this project,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies. “After two years of dedication and continual work amid a challenging COVID-19 environment, we have successfully implemented the full Wholesale and now Retail suites of our NFS Ascent platform for this significant existing customer and also a major player in the automotive sector. We look forward to a long-term partnership that will serve as another strong calling card for NETSOL in the APAC region.”

“This deployment is a big-ticket project for NETSOL and another major step forward for our operations in the new fiscal year,” said Executive Vice President of NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. “Going live with a global captive of this magnitude further validates our solutions across the world. We covered all regulatory and compliance requirements while, at the same time, providing integration and automation to an incredibly sophisticated Chinese market. With this major implementation completed, we can allocate additional resources to a number of other upcoming launches we have planned in the coming months. Looking ahead, we have an encouraging pipeline of opportunities that should support our plans for incrementally improved performance this year. We are incredibly appreciative of the efforts from our global teams who continue to perform at an exceptional level even in the face of technological and logistical challenges.”

Seite 1 von 2
Netsol Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
25.09.20
NETSOL Technologies Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call to Monday, September 28 at 9: 00 a.m. ET
24.09.20
NETSOL Technologies to Delay Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call