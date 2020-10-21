 

Sharing Services Global Corporation’s (SHRG) Clare Holbrook, CMO of Elevacity, Wins Stevie Award in 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces Clare Holbrook, the chief marketing officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity U.S., LLC, a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Female Executive of the Year – Consumer Products – 11 to 2,500 Employees category.

“We are so happy that Clare has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said Keith Halls, chief executive officer of Elevacity. “She is such an asset to Elevacity and is a phenomenal leader on our executive team.”

Holbrook has more than 25 years of experience in the direct selling industry. She is a multilingual and creative marketing leader who leverages hands-on experience in diverse global markets to help create integrated marketing and sales strategies globally.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we’ve produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations and achievements like no other. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners.”

The winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Dec. 9.

About Elevacity U.S., LLC

With a mission to elevate happiness and well-being, Elevacity offers an innovative product line of nutritional beverages, including Elevate MAX coffee, Elevate ZEST, Elevate NITRO and Choclevate. When consumed in combination with Elevacity’s XanthoMax supplement, the beverages deliver the four “happiness” hormones for the ultimate D.O.S.E. (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins) experience. Elevacity products are available online at www.Elevacity.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of the Company’s primary divisions are Elevacity Holdings, LLC – the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity U.S., LLC, a health and wellness products company – and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC, the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractor distributors who sell the Elevacity product line. 

For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.comwww.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and annual reports to shareholders.

Company Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(469) 304-9400 Ext 201
Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


