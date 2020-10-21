Myovant Sciences Presents Additional Data on Relugolix Combination Therapy from Studies in Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids

Seven oral and poster presentations presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2020 Virtual Congress

Oral presentation on efficacy and safety data from Phase 3 SPIRIT program selected as the best clinical abstract in endometriosis

Oral presentation on efficacy and safety data from the LIBERTY long-term extension study in uterine fibroids selected as a prize paper



BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the presentation of data from clinical studies of its once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with endometriosis and in women with uterine fibroids. The data were presented in virtual oral and poster sessions during the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2020 Virtual Congress, held October 17-21, 2020.

“For millions of women, the symptoms of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, such as pain and heavy menstrual bleeding, can be highly debilitating and have a significant impact on their daily lives,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., chief medical officer of Myovant Sciences. “These additional data further support our vision for a one pill, once-a-day treatment that provides symptom relief with minimal side effects, potentially allowing for long-term treatment of women suffering from these common chronic conditions.”

Details of the presentations from studies of women with endometriosis are as follows:

The Phase 3 SPIRIT program evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-daily relugolix combination therapy in women with endometriosis. The SPIRIT 1 and 2 studies achieved their co-primary endpoints, demonstrating clinically meaningful reductions in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain.