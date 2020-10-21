NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Successful listing and inclusion of the shares in the Prime Standard

Use of net proceeds for expansion in the EU, further strengthening of technology leadership through R&D and expansion of production capacity

Dortmund, October 21, 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company" or "Compleo"), a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), has successfully completed its IPO. As of today, the shares (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9, WKN: A2QDNX) are traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Georg Griesemann co-CEO and CFO commented: "During the countless conversations with investors and the media in recent weeks, we have received a lot of positive feedback for our IPO plans. Thanks to the strong investor demand, our offer price of 49.00 euros is close to the middle of the price range. We are now very pleased that we have taken the step to the trading floor. Compleo has been active in the market for charging solutions for 11 years, that means virtually since the beginnings of electromobility. We now intend to take advantage of the current market momentum and the potential for Compleo by implementing our growth strategy as announced. As a Greentech, we now want to take this exciting path together with our new shareholders, whom we would like to welcome to Compleo. "