 

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 15:23  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): IPO
Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

21.10.2020 / 15:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

  • Successful listing and inclusion of the shares in the Prime Standard
  • Use of net proceeds for expansion in the EU, further strengthening of technology leadership through R&D and expansion of production capacity

Dortmund, October 21, 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company" or "Compleo"), a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), has successfully completed its IPO. As of today, the shares (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9, WKN: A2QDNX) are traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Georg Griesemann co-CEO and CFO commented: "During the countless conversations with investors and the media in recent weeks, we have received a lot of positive feedback for our IPO plans. Thanks to the strong investor demand, our offer price of 49.00 euros is close to the middle of the price range. We are now very pleased that we have taken the step to the trading floor. Compleo has been active in the market for charging solutions for 11 years, that means virtually since the beginnings of electromobility. We now intend to take advantage of the current market momentum and the potential for Compleo by implementing our growth strategy as announced. As a Greentech, we now want to take this exciting path together with our new shareholders, whom we would like to welcome to Compleo. "

Seite 1 von 5
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baumot Group AG: Starker Auftragsbestand bietet soliden Ausblick 2021 trotz aktueller neuer ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Aufsichtsrat richtet Vorstand neu aus und beruft Dr. Klaus von Rottkay zum ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Automobilzulieferer paragon übertrifft im dritten Quartal mit Umsatzsteigerung von 10 % die ...
DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:23 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet (deutsch)
15:23 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
20.10.20
Compleo: Erfolgreiche Platzierung beim IPO
19.10.20
IPO: Ladesäulenanbieter Compleo verkauft Aktien für 49 Euro je Stück
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur Finanzierung ihrer Wachstumsstrategie (deutsch)
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 44 million for financing its growth strategy
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur Finanzierung ihrer Wachstumsstrategie
19.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG legt den Angebotspreis auf 49,00 EUR pro Aktie fest (deutsch)
19.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG legt den Angebotspreis auf 49,00 EUR pro Aktie fest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:07 Uhr
32
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?