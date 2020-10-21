Correction Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements - published 21.10.20 11:19 GMT
21.10.2020
Please find attached corrected Major shareholder announcement. Reason for correction: Total shares, Total (A + B), was incorrect, but Total votes and % of votes was correct, cf. Article 7 of the announcement.
