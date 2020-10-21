 

Essential Declares December 2020 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 18:20  |  31   |   |   

The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2507 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record on Nov. 13, 2020.

Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 75 years and has increased the dividend 30 times in the last 29 years.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF

