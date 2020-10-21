Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings

"We continue to be concerned about the economic impact the pandemic is having in our region," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, "We are focused on continuing to provide the financial services needed in the communities we serve, balancing those efforts with prudent safety measures to minimize potential COVID health risks to our customers and staff.”

Net income totaled $2,875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $329,000 or 13% from the $2,546,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $1,603,000 and an increase in net interest income of $1,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $531,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $521,000, and an increase in tax expense of $223,000.

Net income totaled $948,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $47,000 or 5% from the $901,000 recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $817,000, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $220,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $305,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $200,000, and an increase in tax expense of $45,000.

The increase in noninterest income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to increases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting higher levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same periods in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects higher levels of other expense. The higher levels of other expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are in part related to higher levels of residential mortgage originations in 2020 and also includes the impact of a one-time FDIC small bank assessment credit of $143,000 recognized during the third quarter of 2019.

For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the increases in the provision for loan losses reflect management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were both $.82 per share compared to $.73 per share for both for the same period in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were both $.27 per share compared to $.26 per share for both for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.98% compared to 3.05% for the same period in 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.13% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.46% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.81% compared to 2.97% for the same period in 2019. The average yield on earning assets was 3.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.55% for the same period in 2019.

Assets

Total assets increased $67.2 million or 11.1% to $674.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 0.1% to $520.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $5.3 million from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents were $85.4 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $73.4 million from December 31, 2019 when cash totaled $12.0 million.

Nonperforming Loans

The nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.03% at September 30, 2020 and 0.82% at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 0.06% and was 0.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 1.06% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $551.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $39.1 million or 7.6% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million. Borrowed funds totaled $54.9 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $25.9 million from December 31, 2019 when borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $1,349,000 to $60.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $17.01 at September 30, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.53 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $0.23 and $0.69 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $674.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 85,381 $ 11,954 614.2 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 88 92 -4.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 85,469 12,046 609.5 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 6,456 11,802 -45.3 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,348 at September 30, 2020 and $7,233 at December 31, 2019 6,716 7,018 -4.3 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,417 9,944 -5.3 % Loans held for sale 10,489 1,354 674.7 % Loans receivable 510,364 518,871 -1.6 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,418 4,576 18.4 % Net loans 504,946 514,295 -1.8 % Premises and equipment, net 16,030 16,210 -1.1 % Bank-owned life insurance 15,307 14,919 2.6 % Accrued interest receivable 1,675 1,625 3.1 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 5,207 5,296 -1.7 % Total assets $ 674,032 $ 606,829 11.1 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 551,350 $ 512,215 7.6 % Borrowings 54,896 29,000 89.3 % Other liabilities 7,826 7,003 11.8 % Total liabilities 614,072 548,218 12.0 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 oustanding at September 30, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued and 3,512,206 outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,617 3,606 0.3 % Additional paid-in capital 54,197 53,993 0.4 % Retained earnings 4,441 3,432 29.4 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 157 32 390.6 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 59,910 58,561 2.3 % Noncontrolling interest 50 50 0.0 % Total shareholders' equity 59,960 58,611 2.3 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 674,032 $ 606,829 11.1 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,140 $ 5,568 -7.7 % $ 16,213 $ 16,215 -0.0 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 163 234 -30.3 % 553 759 -27.1 % Non-taxable 72 107 -32.7 % 226 331 -31.7 % Total interest and dividend income 5,375 5,909 -9.0 % 16,992 17,305 -1.8 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,291 1,627 -20.7 % 4,050 4,407 -8.1 % Interest on borrowings 232 210 10.5 % 672 629 6.8 % Total interest expense 1,523 1,837 -17.1 % 4,722 5,036 -6.2 % Net interest income 3,852 4,072 -5.4 % 12,270 12,269 0.0 % Provision for loan losses 450 250 80.0 % 1,075 544 97.6 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,402 3,822 -11.0 % 11,195 11,725 -4.5 % Noninterest income: Service fees 285 353 -19.3 % 871 1,054 -17.4 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,431 452 216.6 % 3,060 1,166 162.4 % Gain on sale of securities - 90 - - 90 - Other service fees 254 250 1.6 % 648 664 -2.4 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 103 98 5.1 % 298 284 4.9 % Other 48 61 -21.3 % 141 157 -10.2 % Total noninterest income 2,121 1,304 62.7 % 5,018 3,415 46.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,236 2,258 -1.0 % 6,450 6,383 1.0 % Net occupancy 388 379 2.4 % 1,217 1,199 1.5 % Equipment 408 381 7.1 % 1,193 1,145 4.2 % Marketing and public relations 202 289 -30.1 % 525 788 -33.4 % Professional fees 143 90 58.9 % 458 361 26.9 % Other 971 646 50.3 % 2,781 2,227 24.9 % Total noninterest expense 4,348 4,043 7.5 % 12,624 12,103 4.3 % Income before income taxes 1,175 1,083 8.5 % 3,589 3,037 18.2 % Income taxes 227 182 24.7 % 714 491 45.4 % Net income 948 901 5.2 % 2,875 2,546 12.9 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank 948 901 5.2 % 2,875 2,546 12.9 % Dividend on preferred stock - - - - - - Income available to common shareholders $ 948 $ 901 5.2 % $ 2,875 $ 2,546 12.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 3.8 % $ 0.82 $ 0.73 12.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 3.8 % $ 0.82 $ 0.73 12.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,509,421 3,496,195 0.4 % 3,506,646 3,493,945 0.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,509,421 3,498,545 0.3 % 3,507,728 3,499,813 0.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.23 -34.8 % $ 0.53 $ 0.69 -23.2 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 521,294 $ 5,140 3.92 % $ 506,556 $ 5,568 4.36 % Short-term investments 1,257 - 0.05 689 4 2.15 Securities 23,170 235 4.08 36,861 337 3.63 Total interest-earning assets 545,721 5,375 3.91 544,106 5,909 4.31 Noninterest-earning assets 136,645 75,625 TOTAL ASSETS $ 682,366 $ 619,731 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 447,441 $ 1,291 1.15 $ 441,020 $ 1,627 1.46 Borrowings 56,548 232 1.61 29,000 210 2.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 503,989 1,523 1.20 470,020 1,837 1.55 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 118,276 90,876 Shareholders' equity 60,101 58,835 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 682,366 $ 619,731 Interest rate spread 2.71 % 2.76 % Net interest income/margin $ 3,852 2.81 % $ 4,072 2.97 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 520,481 $ 16,213 4.14 % $ 493,922 $ 16,215 4.37 % Short-term investments 1,111 2 0.18 562 9 2.06 Securities 25,291 777 4.10 39,506 1,081 3.65 Total interest-earning assets 546,883 16,992 4.13 533,990 17,305 4.31 Noninterest-earning assets 96,310 69,978 TOTAL ASSETS $ 643,193 $ 603,968 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 433,423 $ 4,050 1.25 $ 429,598 $ 4,407 1.37 Borrowings 44,008 672 2.01 29,249 629 2.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities 477,431 4,722 1.32 458,847 5,036 1.46 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,086 86,449 Shareholders' equity 59,676 58,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 643,193 $ 603,968 Interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.85 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,270 2.98 % $ 12,269 3.05 %



