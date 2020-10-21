 

windeln.de SE: Successful completion of the capital increase - gross issue proceeds of EUR 3,386,193.60

windeln.de SE: Successful completion of the capital increase - gross issue proceeds of EUR 3,386,193.60

21.10.2020
Munich, October 21, 2020: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") has successfully completed the placement of the new shares from the capital increase, which was resolved on by the Management Board on September 25, 2020 with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Through the placement of 2,821,828 new no-par value bearer shares with a pro-rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and dividend entitlement as from January 1, 2020 ("New Shares"), gross issue proceeds of EUR 3,386,193.60 were generated based on the subscription price of EUR 1.20 per New Share.

During the subscription period, 380,525 new shares were subscribed by the company's existing shareholders via subscription rights with a subscription ratio of 2:1 and via the additional subscription rights voluntarily granted by the Company. 2,441,303 New Shares were placed with selected investors as part of a private placement.

The New Shares with ISIN DE000WNDL128 / WKN WNDL12 are expected to be delivered to the shareholders with a value date as from October 29, 2020 as shares not admitted to trading on the regulated market. They are to be included in the open market of a German stock exchange before they are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) within one year of issuance on the basis of a securities prospectus to be prepared.
Quirin Privatbank AG accompanied the capital increase as the issuing bank and offered the publicly offered New Shares to the shareholders in accordance with the subscription offer.

Corporate Communications
Judith Buchholz
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75
E-Mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
 


