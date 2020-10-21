Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Commenting on Align’s Q3’20 results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “I’m pleased to report stronger than expected results with record third quarter revenues up 21% year-over-year reflecting strong momentum across all regions and customer channels for both Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanner and services. During the quarter, we continued to support doctor recovery efforts with products, programs, and virtual tools and training that helped more doctors transition their practices to digital technologies and drove record utilization across the Invisalign portfolio. Capping off our record quarter is the achievement of our 9 millionth Invisalign patient milestone. We also saw strong response to our new teen and mom-focused consumer campaign with 118% year-over-year increase in total leads, an uptick in consumer engagement from new social media influencers like Charli D’Amelio and Marsai Martin, and a 25.6% year over year increase in teenagers using Invisalign clear aligners. Our overall revenue momentum has continued into October and we are encouraged by positive feedback from Invisalign providers regarding the benefits of digital orthodontics starting with an iTero scanner for Invisalign treatment - especially in this COVID-19 environment.”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 (“Q3’20”). Q3’20 total revenues were $734.1 million, up 20.9% year-over-year. Q3’20 Clear Aligner revenues were $620.8 million, up 20.2% year-over-year and Q3’20 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues were $113.4 million, up 24.5% year-over-year. Q3’20 Clear Aligner volume was 496.1 thousand cases, up 28.7% year-over-year. For the Americas and International regions, Q3’20 Clear Aligner volume was up 24.9% and up 33.6% year-over-year, respectively. Q3’20 Clear Aligner volume for teenage patients was 162.7 thousand cases, up 25.6% year-over-year. Q3’20 operating income of $177.1 million was up 39.3% year-over-year resulting in an operating margin of 24.1%. Q3’20 GAAP net income was $139.4 million, or $1.76 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Q3’20 net income was $177.9 million, or $2.25 per diluted share.

Financial Summary - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Q3’20 Q2’20 Q3’19 Invisalign Case Shipments 1 496,065 221,880 385,360 GAAP Net Revenues $734.1M $352.3M $607.3M Clear Aligner 2 $620.8M $298.3M $516.3M Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services $113.4M $54.0M $91.1M Net Income (Loss) $139.4M $(40.6)M $102.5M Diluted EPS $1.76 $(0.52) $1.28 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $177.9M $(27.6)M $118.4M Diluted EPS $2.25 $(0.35) $1.48

1Invisalign shipments do not include SmileDirectClub (“SDC“) aligners.

2 Clear aligner revenues include Invisalign clear aligners and SDC aligners. The supply agreement with SDC terminated December 31, 2019 and was not renewed.

As of September 30, 2020, Align had $615.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $404.4 million as of June 30, 2020. Additionally, we have $100.0 million remaining available for repurchase of our common stock under our May 2018 Repurchase Program.

Align Announcement Highlights :

Corporate

Align celebrated reaching its 1 millionth patient in the Asia Pacific region in treatment with the Invisalign system. Align’s Invisalign system is the only clear aligner with 1 million patients in the Asia Pacific region. This achievement reflects Align’s commitment to the Asia Pacific region and adoption of Invisalign treatment for transforming smiles and changing lives. The 1 millionth Invisalign patient from the Asia Pacific region is Ayumu Saito, a 23-year-old aspiring Olympic athlete from Japan who is a modern pentathlon champion (2019), fencer, and fashion model. Ayumu is in treatment with Dr. Koji Yokoya, head director at Aoyama Gaien Orthodontics Dental Offices in Tokyo.

Align announced an agreement with the National Football League (“NFL”) to make the Invisalign brand the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL. Through this agreement, the Invisalign brand will connect with doctors, patients, and consumers through an extended network of NFL sponsored channels and support a variety of community initiatives championed by NFL Clubs, including youth focused programs. This agreement builds on Align’s previously announced Club sponsorship agreements with the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers and expands the Invisalign brand’s “Official Smile” designation to 11 individual NFL Clubs with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears.

During the quarter, Align also announced a multi-year partnership with the New Orleans Saints, making the Invisalign brand the “Official Smile” partner of the Saints. The collaboration will focus on building awareness and generating demand for Invisalign treatment across social and digital platforms to engage consumers and highlight the benefits of in-office, doctor-delivered clear aligner treatment. Additionally, the Invisalign brand and the Saints have teamed up with defensive end Cam Jordan to bring more smiles to teens and young adults through the Youth Empowerment Project (“YEP”).

Align announced the global launch of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (“ADAPT”) service for Invisalign and iTero doctors. ADAPT is an expert and independent fee-based business consulting service offered by Align to optimize practices’ operational workflow and processes to enhance patients’ experiences and customer and staff satisfaction, which will in turn translate into higher growth and greater efficiencies for orthodontic practices. The goal of ADAPT is to support digital practice transformation for Invisalign doctors and their staff.

Align awarded nine research grants totaling $225,000 under the company’s eleventh Annual Research Award Program. The funded research studies cover a wide range of topics for projects seeking to better understand treatment in orthodontics and dentistry. The global interest in research of dental and orthodontic treatment continues to grow as evidenced by the increasing number of applications Align receives each year from universities around the world.





Product

Align announced the launch of Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, the latest of the company’s biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation is informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 9 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases. With SmartForce Aligner Activation, select areas of the aligner surface are now specifically contoured to apply optimal forces to the tooth surfaces to control the location, direction and magnitude of the force to produce the desired outcome and minimize unwanted movement. Specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth are created by SmartForce Aligner Activation and work in concert with SmartForce features for even greater control of the force systems. Invisalign G8 will be available on all Invisalign products in the first quarter of 2021.

Align announced the commercial availability of its previously announced proprietary ClinCheck treatment planning software which was featured at the Align APAC Virtual Symposium on October 16, a fully digital event that showcased digital treatment techniques and featured practitioners from across the Asia Pacific region. ClinCheck software provides doctors with a 3D model of planned tooth movements throughout Invisalign treatment. ClinCheck Pro 6.0 moves Invisalign digital treatment planning to the cloud, making its robust ClinCheck treatment planning tools and features available to doctors anytime, anywhere, on any laptop, personal computer, or tablet. The release includes the new ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool, an enhanced doctor-facing digital clinical tool that combines a photo of the patient’s face with their 3D Invisalign treatment plan, creating a personalized view of how their new smile could look.

Align announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables, innovative sticker accessories designed exclusively for use with the patented SmartTrack material in Invisalign clear aligners designed to personalize Invisalign clear aligners. Available in an array of designs, colors, shapes, and themes, Invisalign Stickables are a cool, engaging, and fun way for patients to show their personal flair during Invisalign treatment. Invisalign Stickables patent-pending accessories are available in the U.S. and Canada and are expected to be introduced in other countries in 2021. Invisalign providers can purchase Invisalign Stickables through the Webstore in Invisalign Doctor Site. Invisalign Stickables are also available to Invisalign patients at participating doctor offices or online through the Invisalign accessories site https://www.invisalignaccessories.com/.





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 734,144 $ 607,341 $ 1,637,421 $ 1,757,009 Cost of net revenues 200,056 169,787 484,649 485,070 Gross profit 534,088 437,554 1,152,772 1,271,939 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 312,492 277,514 852,365 792,572 Research and development 44,527 39,680 126,420 116,034 Impairments and other (gains) charges - (6,792 ) - 22,990 Litigation settlement gain - - - (51,000 ) Total operating expenses 357,019 310,402 978,785 880,596 Income from operations 177,069 127,152 173,987 391,343 Interest income and other income (expense), net: Interest income 329 3,478 2,788 9,576 Other income (expense), net 7,147 (2,211 ) (12,368 ) 5,935 Total interest income and other income (expense), net 7,476 1,267 (9,580 ) 15,511 Net income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and equity in losses of investee 184,545 128,419 164,407 406,854 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 45,174 25,895 (1,452,493 ) 77,812 Equity in losses of investee, net of tax - - - 7,528 Net income $ 139,371 $ 102,524 $ 1,616,900 $ 321,514 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.77 $ 1.29 $ 20.54 $ 4.03 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 1.28 $ 20.45 $ 4.00 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 78,824 79,332 78,729 79,709 Diluted 79,163 79,825 79,078 80,397

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 615,532 $ 550,425 Marketable securities, short-term - 318,202 Accounts receivable, net 626,046 550,291 Inventories 123,093 112,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,576 102,450 Total current assets 1,473,247 1,633,419 Property, plant and equipment, net 703,657 631,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 83,386 56,244 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 555,946 75,692 Deferred tax assets 1,566,227 64,007 Other assets 32,628 39,610 Total assets $ 4,415,091 $ 2,500,702 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 119,184 $ 87,250 Accrued liabilities 318,471 319,958 Deferred revenues 684,139 563,762 Total current liabilities 1,121,794 970,970 Income tax payable 108,669 102,794 Operating lease liabilities 65,518 43,463 Other long-term liabilities 85,639 37,306 Total liabilities 1,381,620 1,154,533 Total stockholders' equity 3,033,471 1,346,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,415,091 $ 2,500,702

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities $ 280,756 $ 529,093 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (186,840 ) (290,333 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities (28,360 ) (383,163 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (568 ) (2,098 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 64,988 (146,501 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 551,134 637,566 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 616,122 $ 491,065

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS* Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Worldwide ASP $ 1,245 $ 1,230 $ 1,260 $ 1,240 $ 1,245 $ 1,255 $ 1,255 $ 1,180 International ASP $ 1,330 $ 1,305 $ 1,330 $ 1,300 $ 1,315 $ 1,340 $ 1,285 $ 1,240 Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography: Americas 202,935 211,360 215,355 225,925 855,575 213,505 100,995 268,970 International 146,260 165,785 170,005 187,790 669,840 145,935 120,885 227,095 Total Cases Shipped 349,195 377,145 385,360 413,715 1,525,415 359,440 221,880 496,065 YoY % growth 28.3 % 24.6 % 20.7 % 23.9 % 24.2 % 2.9 % -41.2 % 28.7 % QoQ % growth 4.6 % 8.0 % 2.2 % 7.4 % -13.1 % -38.3 % 123.6 % Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: Americas 30,200 31,445 31,975 33,130 47,130 32,315 22,165 34,625 International 26,510 28,970 30,980 33,720 48,650 28,535 25,945 35,380 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 56,710 60,415 62,955 66,850 95,780 60,850 48,110 70,005 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates**: North America 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.2 19.4 6.9 4.8 8.4 North American Orthodontists 18.3 18.9 19.1 19.3 65.0 18.9 11.0 24.1 North American GP Dentists 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.8 9.5 3.6 2.5 4.2 International 5.5 5.7 5.5 5.6 13.8 5.1 4.7 6.4 Total Utilization Rates 6.2 6.2 6.1 6.2 15.9 5.9 4.6 7.1 Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained: Americas 1,840 3,070 2,760 2,095 9,765 2,035 1,140 3,350 International 2,410 3,520 3,135 3,445 12,510 2,600 2,350 3,175 Total Doctors Trained Worldwide 4,250 6,590 5,895 5,540 22,275 4,635 3,490 6,525 Total to Date Worldwide 156,205 162,795 168,690 174,230 174,230 178,865 182,355 188,880 * Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners. ** # of cases shipped / # of doctors to whom cases were shipped. LATAM utilization rate is not separately disclosed, but included in the total utilization rates. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Stock-based Compensation (SBC) SBC included in Gross Profit $ 1,112 $ 1,278 $ 1,354 $ 1,410 $ 5,154 $ 1,347 $ 891 $ 1,247 SBC included in Operating Expenses 19,932 21,189 22,822 19,087 83,030 21,580 24,116 23,982 Total SBC $ 21,044 $ 22,467 $ 24,176 $ 20,497 $ 88,184 $ 22,927 $ 25,007 $ 25,229

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 534,088 $ 437,554 $ 1,152,772 $ 1,271,939 Stock-based compensation 1,247 1,354 3,485 3,744 Amortization of intangibles (1) 2,700 - 4,350 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 538,035 $ 438,908 $ 1,160,607 $ 1,275,683 GAAP gross margin 72.7 % 72.0 % 70.4 % 72.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 73.3 % 72.3 % 70.9 % 72.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 357,019 $ 310,402 $ 978,785 $ 880,596 Stock-based compensation (23,982 ) (22,822 ) (69,678 ) (63,943 ) Amortization of intangibles (1) (580 ) - (2,175 ) - Acquisition related costs (2) (314 ) - (7,621 ) - Impairments and other (gains) charges (3) - 6,792 - (22,990 ) Litigation settlement gain (4) - - - 51,000 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 332,143 $ 294,372 $ 899,311 $ 844,663 GAAP income from operations $ 177,069 $ 127,152 $ 173,987 $ 391,343 Stock-based compensation 25,229 24,176 73,163 67,687 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,280 - 6,525 - Acquisition related costs (2) 314 - 7,621 - Impairments and other (gains) charges (3) - (6,792 ) - 22,990 Litigation settlement gain (4) - - - (51,000 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 205,892 $ 144,536 $ 261,296 $ 431,020 GAAP operating margin 24.1 % 20.9 % 10.6 % 22.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 28.0 % 23.8 % 16.0 % 24.5 % GAAP interest income and other income (expense), net $ 7,476 $ 1,267 $ (9,580 ) $ 15,511 Acquisition related costs (2) - - 10,187 - Non-GAAP interest income and other income (expense), net $ 7,476 $ 1,267 $ 607 $ 15,511 GAAP net income before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes and equity in losses of investee $ 184,545 $ 128,419 $ 164,407 $ 406,854 Stock-based compensation 25,229 24,176 73,163 67,687 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,280 - 6,525 - Acquisition related costs (2) 314 - 17,808 - Impairments and other (gains) charges (3) - (6,792 ) - 22,990 Litigation settlement gain (4) - - - (51,000 ) Non-GAAP net income before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes and equity in losses of investee $ 213,368 $ 145,803 $ 261,903 $ 446,531 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 45,174 $ 25,895 $ (1,452,493 ) $ 77,812 Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments 1,093 1,467 20,931 22,245 Tax related non-GAAP items (5) (10,763 ) - 1,485,286 - Non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 35,504 $ 27,362 $ 53,724 $ 100,057 GAAP effective tax rate 24.5 % 20.2 % (883.5 )% 19.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 16.6 % 18.8 % 20.5 % 22.4 % GAAP net income $ 139,371 $ 102,524 $ 1,616,900 $ 321,514 Stock-based compensation 25,229 24,176 73,163 67,687 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,280 - 6,525 - Acquisition related costs (2) 314 - 17,808 - Impairments and other (gains) charges (3) - (6,792 ) - 22,990 Litigation settlement gain (4) - - - (51,000 ) Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (1,093 ) (1,467 ) (20,931 ) (22,245 ) Tax related non-GAAP items (5) 10,763 - (1,485,286 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 177,864 $ 118,441 $ 208,179 $ 338,946 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.76 $ 1.28 $ 20.45 $ 4.00 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.25 $ 1.48 $ 2.63 $ 4.22 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 79,163 79,825 79,078 80,397 Notes: (1) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded amortization of intangible assets related to our Q2'20 exocad acquisition. (2) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded certain incremental expenses related to our Q2'20 exocad acquisition including third party advisory, legal, tax, accounting, banking, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees and foreign exchange losses related to a forward contract for the purchase commitment. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a net impairment charge of $23.0 million consisting of impairments and other charges as a result of closing our Invisalign stores due to the arbitrator's decision regarding SDC including operating lease right-of-use asset impairments, store leasehold improvement and fixed asset impairments and employee severance and other charges offset by a gain recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2019 due to negotiation of early termination of our Invisalign store leases. (4) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a $51.0 million gain from the settlement of the Straumann litigation. (5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a one-time net tax benefit for the deferred tax asset and certain costs associated with the intra-entity transfer in the three months ended March 31, 2020 of certain intellectual property rights and assets to our Swiss subsidiary and related tax impact from the amortization of the transferred intangibles assets. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded amortization of the benefit from the transferred intangibles assets. Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.