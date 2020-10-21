Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that provides secured financing, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss those results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.