 

Cathleen Gorham Joins First Northern Bank’s Senior Management Team

Jeremiah Smith, Senior Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of First Northern Community Bancorp and First Northern Bank, is pleased to announce that Cathleen “Cathy” Gorham, Senior Vice President/Operations Administrator, has joined the Bank’s Senior Management Team.

Cathy has 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in bank operations, branch administration, electronic banking, compliance, loan operations, and mortgage lending.

Cathy joined First Northern Bank in 2017 and has been at the forefront of advancing the Bank with its operational efficiencies, fraud management, and product development. She has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to her role as an innovator, problem solver, and leader.

Cathy will continue to be responsible for the overall management of the Company’s Operations Division, which encompasses Operations Administration, Branch Operations, Business Support Services, the Client Solutions Center, Facilities Management and Bank Security. Besides being a member of the Bank’s Senior Management Team, Cathy is also a member of the Bank’s Information Services Steering Committee, Compliance Committee, Deposit Product Pricing Committee and the Superior Service Committee.

Cathy’s office is located at 210 Stratford Avenue, Dixon, CA 95620. She can be reached at (707) 678-7862, or cgorham@thatsmybank.com.

About First Northern Bank

As the Sacramento Region’s local leader in small-business lending and customer satisfaction, First Northern Bank specializes in relationship banking. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at every branch location, through First Northern Advisors, including: Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland. The Bank has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek and a mortgage loan office in Sonoma. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the Bank’s branches. First Northern is rated as a Veribanc “Blue Ribbon” Bank and a “5-Star Superior” Bank by Bauer Financial, for the earnings period of June 30, 2020 (www.veribanc.com and www.bauerfinancial.com). The Bank can be found on the Web at www.thatsmybank.com, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

