 

Crédit Agricole Assurances and Europ Assistance Sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement for Assistance in the French Market

Crédit Agricole Assurances and Europ Assistance have signed a partnership that will result, in January 2021, in Crédit Agricole Assurances’ non-life subsidiary, Pacifica, taking a 50% stake in the capital of Europ Assistance France, the main services company that groups Europ Assistance’s expertise and resources in the French market.

As from January 2022, Crédit Agricole Assurances and its subsidiaries will entrust all their assistance activities in France to Europ Assistance, which will become the assistance partner of all Crédit Agricole's insurance companies (Predica, Pacifica, CAMCA, La Médicale).

Through this partnership between France’s top bankinsurer and one of the world leaders in assistance, Europ Assistance France aims to strengthen its position as the benchmark assistance services company in France in terms of customer experience, service quality and innovation at the service of all its partner customers and individuals. For Crédit Agricole Assurances the aim is to expand its services offer. Assistance services fit perfectly with the Crédit Agricole group’s goal of caring for its customers at each and every moment of their lives.

On the occasion of this partnership, Crédit Agricole Assurances and Europ Assistance confirm that Europ Assistance France's priority strategy will be to serve existing and future external customers with the degree of excellence that has always been part of its DNA.

Completion of the operation, scheduled for early January 2021, is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

Antoine Parisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Europ Assistance, says: “Crédit Agricole Assurances is widely known for the importance it gives on service quality. The fact that it has chosen Europ Assistance to serve its customers in their moments of distress is a major mark of confidence in the staff of Europ Assistance who have made the quality of service their priority. This partnership between our two groups also reflects our shared values, centred on caring for people.”

“We are confident that Europ Assistance France’s management can make this partnership a success and develop the activity in all segment of the market. Assistance services are evolving and adapting to higher customer expectations by developing new services, both for dealing with emergency situations and on demand. Europ Assistance France’s expertise and the quality of its services make it an ideal partner for achieving the Crédit Agricole group's customer service and customer relationship goals. We will continue to place great importance on ensuring that this partnership continues, on a long-term basis, to serve customers from outside the Crédit Agricole group” said Thierry Langreney, Deputy CEO of Crédit Agricole Assurances and CEO of Pacifica.

