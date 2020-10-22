 

Amazon and small business J.L. Childress File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and J.L. Childress unsealed a jointly filed lawsuit against 11 named individuals (collectively, the “defendants”) for counterfeiting J.L. Childress’ products, including travel bags for car seats and strollers. The defendants, by offering the infringing products for sale in Amazon’s store, violated Amazon’s policies, J.L. Childress’ intellectual property rights, and the law.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on August 10 and alleges the defendants conspired and operated in concert with each other to sell counterfeit J.L. Childress products.

Amazon strictly prohibits counterfeit products in its stores, and in 2019 alone, invested more than $500 million to protect customers and brands from fraud, abuse, and counterfeit. Amazon’s proactive investments in preventing counterfeit include robust seller vetting, advanced machine-learning based technologies, and industry-leading brand protection tools like Project Zero, Brand Registry, and Transparency. As a result of Amazon’s efforts, 99.9% of all products viewed by customers on Amazon have not received a valid counterfeit complaint. In June 2020, Amazon launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a global team with specialized experience in investigating and bringing legal action against bad actors.

J.L. Childress is a California-based family business started more than thirty years ago by Jan Childress. Today, her two daughters, Kate and Sarah, co-own and operate the family business. J.L. Childress is one of more than a million small and medium-sized businesses worldwide that sell their products in Amazon’s store. J.L. Childress goes to great lengths to protect its consumers from counterfeits of its products, and they are committed to efforts to combat counterfeits.

Statement, attributable to Amazon:

“Whether a product comes from a large brand, family business, or a new entrepreneur, our priority is preventing counterfeits from entering our store and damaging our customers’ experience and a brand’s reputation. We invest significant resources in proactively protecting our store, and in addition, we take aggressive action to hold bad actors accountable as we’ve done here,” said Cristina Posa, Associate General Counsel and Director, Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit.

Statement, attributable to J.L. Childress:

“For over 35 years and two generations, our family has worked to establish a brand that parents can trust and to provide families with products that give them peace of mind while traveling, knowing that their valuable car seats and strollers are protected. We appreciate the partnership with Amazon and hope our joint action will hold all bad actors accountable, as well as educate other small businesses to take due diligence in protecting their brands. Protecting the J.L. Childress trademark is more than just a business function, it is safeguarding our mother’s name and our family’s legacy.”

Additional Background:

You can see the court filing here:

  • Case: C20-1215RSM, United States District Court for the Western District of Washington

Amazon has an extensive history of taking action to hold bad actors accountable for fraud and abuse:

 

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Nasdaq 100: Lage könnte brenzlig werden
08:01 Uhr
Drittverkäufer verbuchten Verkäufe in Höhe von 3,5 Milliarden US-Dollar während des Amazon Prime Day 2020
05:22 Uhr
Videodienst Quibi macht nach einem halben Jahr dicht
21.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Schwaches Kundenwachstum bremst gut gelaufene Netflix-Aktien aus
21.10.20
Vergiss FAANG-Aktien, kauf stattdessen lieber diese 4 erstklassigen Aktien
21.10.20
ROUNDUP 2: Konkurrenz setzt Netflix zu - Kundenwachstum flaut stark ab
20.10.20
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Überwiegend Gewinne - Nur Prag leicht im Minus
20.10.20
ROUNDUP: Rettet die Innenstädte - aber wie?
20.10.20
Amazon: Boomendes Weihnachtsgeschäft wegen Corona?
20.10.20
Marktkompass: INTEL, IBM & AMAZON | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:39 Uhr
2.038
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten
16.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Corona: Bundesliga verliert 150 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern