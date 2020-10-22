Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $44.6 Million

Operating earnings for the current quarter, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expense, the provision for credit losses and the effects from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” or “PPP program”), each on an after-tax basis, were $45.9 million ($0.97 per diluted common share), compared to $30.8 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $42.0 million ($0.88 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported record net income of $44.6 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s result compares to net income of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2019 and a loss of $14.3 million ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2020.

The current quarter’s results included $1.3 million for merger and acquisition expense related to the second quarter acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”) as compared to $22.5 million for the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was $7.0 million as compared to $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter is a result of the stability of the economic forecast compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality.

“The record net income and earnings per share that we delivered clearly reflect the value of our Revere Bank acquisition, though we have yet to realize the full potential of the transaction,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team seamlessly completed the systems integration of Revere Bank in the third quarter, notwithstanding the challenging work environment necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the former Revere clients now have access to all Sandy Spring Bank services and locations. We remain focused on strengthening our client relationships and working closely with borrowers to see them through these extraordinary times.”

Third Quarter Highlights:



Total assets at September 30, 2020, grew 50% to $12.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the Revere acquisition and participation in the PPP. Loans and deposits grew by 57% and 53%, respectively. On the date of acquisition, Revere’s loans and deposits were $2.5 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. The Company originated $1.1 billion in commercial business loans through the PPP.





The net interest margin was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of 2019, and 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.18%, compared to 3.47% for third quarter of 2019, and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.





The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the current quarter. The lower provision for the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter’s provision of $58.7 million was the result of the stabilization in economic projections compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality.





Non-interest income increased from the prior year quarter by 58% to $29.4 million, as a result of a 220% increase in income from mortgage banking activities and growth of 42% in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”) in the first quarter of the year.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $16.0 million or 36% compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the impact of the acquisition of Revere and RPJ, which increased compensation costs, facilities and operational costs and merger and acquisition expenses.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 1.38% and return on average on tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 18.16%. This compares to 1.39% and 15.13% for ROA and ROTCE, respectively, for the prior year. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 45.27% compared to 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019.



Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to focus on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and clients and assisting clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A substantial majority of non-branch employees continue to work remotely and clients are served at branches primarily through drive-thru facilities and limited lobby access. Area jurisdictions continue to monitor and modify their respective pandemic guidelines on a periodic basis. Currently, the Company is maintaining its first phase of its return to work plan.

The Company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s PPP has resulted in the approval of over 5,400 loans for a total of $1.1 billion in loans to businesses to assist them in maintaining their payroll of an estimated 112,000 employees and cover applicable overhead. The Company is developing a digital PPP forgiveness application that will be submitted to the SBA. The Company anticipates launching the forgiveness application in its PPP client portal in the coming weeks.

The Company has provided for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days to provide relief to our qualified commercial, mortgage and consumer loan customers. From March through October 12, 2020, the Company granted payment modifications/deferrals on over 2,500 loans with an aggregate balance of $2.0 billion, of which 481 loans with an aggregate balance of $502 million remain in deferral status.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $12.7 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Revere during the second quarter of the current year. In addition, the Company’s participation in the PPP program had a further positive impact on the year-over-year asset growth. During this period, total loans grew by 57% to $10.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 41% to $9.3 billion at September 30, 2020 as compared to the prior year quarter. Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 55% or $2.6 billion while the remainder of the loan portfolio grew 2%. The majority of the commercial loan growth was driven by the acquisition of Revere. Consumer loans grew 9% due to the Revere acquisition. Deposit growth was 53% from September 30, 2019 through September 30, 2020, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 66% and interest-bearing deposits grew 47%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition. During the current quarter, excess liquidity was used to reduce borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) program by approximately $580 million.

At September 30, 2020, tangible common equity increased to $1.0 billion or 8.17% of tangible assets compared to $787.3 million or 9.74% at September 30, 2019, as a result of the equity issuance in the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the effects of the repurchase of $50 million of common stock and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the two acquisitions during the past twelve months. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.02%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.45%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.45% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.65%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.72% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.61% at September 30, 2019, and decreased from 0.77% at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $74.7 million, compared to $40.1 million at September 30, 2019, and $79.9 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by three major components: loans placed in non-accrual status, acquired Revere non-accrual loans, and loans previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired loans that have been designated as non-accrual loans as a result of the Company’s adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses at the beginning of the year. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.9 million compared to $6.0 million for the prior year quarter and $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included $11.3 million in Revere non-accrual loans as of the acquisition date.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million and net recoveries of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $170.3 million or 1.65% of outstanding loans and 228% of non-performing loans, compared to $163.5 million or 1.58% of outstanding loans and 205% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020. The modest increase in the allowance from the linked quarter resulted from the combination of the impact of the updated projected future economic metrics and qualitative assessment of the loan portfolio.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere. The PPP program and its associated funding contributed a net of $6.6 million to net interest income for the quarter. The net interest margin declined to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the net $1.9 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.18%.

The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter, is a result of the stability of economic forecast compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality. The provision for credit losses during the second quarter was primarily the result of deterioration in forecasted economic conditions ($33.8 million) and the initial allowance required on Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million).

Non-interest income increased $10.8 million or 58% during the current quarter compared the same quarter of the prior year. During this period, income from mortgage banking activities increased $9.7 million as a result of a high level of refinancing activity and wealth management income increased $2.3 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. This growth more than compensated for the $1.4 million of the combined declines in service fee and other non-interest income as compared to the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense grew 36% or $16.0 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of merger and acquisition expense, non-interest expense grew 34% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the operational cost of the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased compensation expense related to staffing increases, incentive compensation and annual merit increases, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance and the amortization of intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 45.27% for the current quarter as compared to 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019 and 43.85% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the third quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the $41.0 million growth in non-GAAP revenue outpacing the $13.6 million growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Year to Date Results

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 32% or $63.6 million compared to the same period of 2019. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of the current year. Additionally, the income generated by the PPP program, net of its associated funding, contributed a net of $12.1 million to the growth in net interest income year-over-year. The net interest margin declined to 3.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.55% for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the net $10.5 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.21%. Included in the current period net interest income is a benefit realized from the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on acquired FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $90.2 million as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2019. The provision for credit losses under the CECL standard reflects the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the year ($59.3 million) and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million). The change in the portfolio mix and various qualitative adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income rose to $70.5 million or 35% above prior year levels. Income from mortgage banking activities increased $15.0 million as a result of the high levels of refinancing activity, and wealth management income increased $6.1 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. These increases more than offset declines in deposit service fees, the reduction in BOLI income, due to the absence of mortality income that occurred in 2019, and lower other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense increased 46% or $61.1 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the first nine months of 2019. Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $24.8 million of the growth of non-interest expense. The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties resulting from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate of 23%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation cost associated with the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased incentive expense related to the significant level of mortgage loan originations, intangible amortization and annual employee merit increases.

The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 18.7%, compared to 24.0% for the same period in 2019. This decrease was the result of the recent changes to tax laws that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current year.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year-to-date was 47.10% compared to 51.36% for the prior year period. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Operating earnings - and the related measures of operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average tangible common equity - reflect net income exclusive of the provision for credit losses, merger and acquisition expense and the income and expense associated with the PPP program, in each case net of tax.



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 65 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, % September 30, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 97,484 $ 66,790 46 % $ 263,332 $ 199,725 32 % Provision for credit losses 7,003 1,524 n.m 90,158 3,029 n.m Non-interest income 29,390 18,573 58 70,482 52,098 35 Non-interest expense 60,937 44,925 36 194,121 133,004 46 Income before income taxes 58,934 38,914 51 49,535 115,790 (57 ) Net income 44,642 29,383 52 40,291 87,976 (54 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,268 $ 29,196 52 $ 39,974 $ 87,407 (54 ) Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 67,200 $ 40,802 65 $ 164,864 $ 119,183 38 Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.39 % 0.47 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 12.67 % 10.38 % 4.12 % 10.71 % Return on average tangible common equity 18.16 % 15.13 % 5.93 % 15.66 % Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.51 % 3.33 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 48.03 % 52.63 % 58.15 % 52.82 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 45.27 % 50.95 % 47.10 % 51.36 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.82 15 % $ 0.93 $ 2.46 (62 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.82 15 $ 0.93 $ 2.45 (62 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 47,175,071 35,671,721 32 43,070,672 35,642,556 21 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 - $ 0.90 $ 0.88 2 Book value per common share 30.30 32.00 (5 ) 30.30 32.00 (5 ) Tangible book value per common share (1) 21.32 22.10 (4 ) 21.32 22.10 (4 ) Outstanding common shares 47,025,779 35,625,822 32 47,025,779 35,625,822 32 Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,425,733 $ 946,210 51 % $ 1,425,733 $ 946,210 51 % Loans 10,333,935 6,596,548 57 10,333,935 6,596,548 57 Interest-earning assets 11,965,915 7,742,138 55 11,965,915 7,742,138 55 Assets 12,678,131 8,437,538 50 12,678,131 8,437,538 50 Deposits 9,964,969 6,493,899 53 9,964,969 6,493,899 53 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,643,381 5,093,265 50 7,643,381 5,093,265 50 Stockholders' equity 1,424,749 1,140,041 25 1,424,749 1,140,041 25 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 8.65 % 9.96 % 8.65 % 9.96 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.45 % 11.37 % 10.45 % 11.37 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.45 % 11.52 % 10.45 % 11.52 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.02 % 12.70 % 14.02 % 12.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.17 % 9.74 % 8.17 % 9.74 % Average equity to average assets 10.92 % 13.42 % 11.39 % 13.22 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.65 % 0.83 % 1.65 % 0.83 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.61 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.49 % 0.60 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 228.03 % 137.05 % 228.03 % 137.05 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.03 % (1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2020 (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 44,642 $ 29,383 $ 40,291 $ 87,976 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense 1,263 364 25,171 364 Income taxes 14,292 9,531 9,244 27,814 Provision for credit losses 7,003 1,524 90,158 3,029 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 67,200 $ 40,802 $ 164,864 $ 119,183 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 60,937 $ 44,925 $ 194,121 $ 133,004 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 126,874 $ 85,363 $ 333,814 $ 251,823 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 48.03 % 52.63 % 58.15 % 52.82 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 60,937 $ 44,925 $ 194,121 $ 133,004 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,968 491 4,566 1,465 Loss on FHLB Redemption - - 5,928 - Merger and acquisition expense 1,263 364 25,171 364 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 57,706 $ 44,070 $ 158,456 $ 131,175 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 126,874 $ 85,363 $ 333,814 $ 251,823 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 643 1,147 3,076 3,597 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 51 15 432 20 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 127,466 $ 86,495 $ 336,458 $ 255,400 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 45.27 % 50.95 % 47.10 % 51.36 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,424,749 $ 1,140,041 $ 1,424,749 $ 1,140,041 Accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss (17,493 ) 2,708 (17,493 ) 2,708 Goodwill (370,549 ) (347,149 ) (370,549 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (34,175 ) (8,322 ) (34,175 ) (8,322 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,002,532 $ 787,278 $ 1,002,532 $ 787,278 Total assets $ 12,678,131 $ 8,437,538 $ 12,678,131 $ 8,437,538 Goodwill (370,549 ) (347,149 ) (370,549 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (34,175 ) (8,322 ) (34,175 ) (8,322 ) Tangible assets $ 12,273,407 $ 8,082,067 $ 12,273,407 $ 8,082,067 Tangible common equity ratio 8.17 % 9.74 % 8.17 % 9.74 % Outstanding common shares 47,025,779 35,625,822 47,025,779 35,625,822 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.32 $ 22.10 $ 21.32 $ 22.10





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating earnings (non-GAAP): Net income $ 44,642 $ 29,383 $ 40,291 $ 87,976 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Provision for credit losses - net of tax 5,140 1,133 67,132 2,255 Merger and acquisition expense - net of tax 919 271 18,742 271 PPPLF funding expense - net of tax 339 - 707 - Less non-GAAP adjustment: PPP interest income and net deferred fee - net of tax 5,226 - 9,709 - Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 45,814 $ 30,787 $ 117,163 $ 90,503 Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,175,071 35,671,721 43,070,672 35,642,556 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.94 $ 0.82 $ 0.93 $ 2.45 Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 2.72 $ 2.54 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,835,893 $ 8,370,789 $ 11,483,477 $ 8,307,929 Average PPP loans 1,058,792 - 592,500 - Adjusted average assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,777,101 $ 8,370,789 $ 10,890,977 $ 8,307,929 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.38 % 1.39 % 0.47 % 1.42 % Operating return on adjusted average assets (non-GAAP) 1.55 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.46 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,401,746 $ 1,123,185 $ 1,307,791 $ 1,098,700 Average accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) 17,726 (2,837 ) 9,623 (8,438 ) Average goodwill 370,548 347,149 363,906 347,149 Average other intangible assets, net 35,470 8,629 26,572 9,118 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 978,002 $ 770,244 $ 907,690 $ 750,871 Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) 18.16 % 15.13 % 5.93 % 15.66 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.64 % 15.86 % 17.24 % 16.11 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 107,364 $ 82,469 $ 89,377 Federal funds sold 390 208 253 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 117,129 63,426 120,306 Cash and cash equivalents 224,883 146,103 209,936 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 88,728 53,701 78,821 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,357,205 1,073,333 894,272 Other equity securities 68,528 51,803 51,938 Total loans 10,333,935 6,705,232 6,596,548 Less: allowance for credit losses (170,314 ) (56,132 ) (54,992 ) Net loans 10,163,621 6,649,100 6,541,556 Premises and equipment, net 58,738 58,615 59,487 Other real estate owned 1,389 1,482 1,482 Accrued interest receivable 48,176 23,282 23,438 Goodwill 370,549 347,149 347,149 Other intangible assets, net 34,175 7,841 8,322 Other assets 262,139 216,593 221,137 Total assets $ 12,678,131 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,437,538 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,458,804 $ 1,892,052 $ 2,081,435 Interest-bearing deposits 6,506,165 4,548,267 4,412,464 Total deposits 9,964,969 6,440,319 6,493,899 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 462,706 213,605 126,008 Advances from FHLB 444,210 513,777 517,477 Subordinated debentures 230,300 209,406 37,316 Total borrowings 1,137,216 936,788 680,801 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 151,197 118,921 122,797 Total liabilities 11,253,382 7,496,028 7,297,497 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,025,779, 34,970,370 and 35,625,822 at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively 47,026 34,970 35,626 Additional paid in capital 845,399 586,622 609,103 Retained earnings 514,831 515,714 498,020 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) 17,493 (4,332 ) (2,708 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,424,749 1,132,974 1,140,041 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,678,131 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,437,538





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 106,560 $ 79,167 $ 288,721 $ 239,028 Interest on loans held for sale 398 572 1,094 1,145 Interest on deposits with banks 84 783 419 1,405 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable for federal income taxes 4,488 5,221 17,270 16,302 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,454 1,337 4,264 4,591 Interest on federal funds sold - 2 1 8 Total interest income 112,984 87,082 311,769 262,479 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 9,439 16,332 35,241 46,958 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 551 257 1,731 945 Interest on advances from FHLB 2,841 3,222 3,863 13,389 Interest on subordinated debt 2,669 481 7,602 1,462 Total interest expense 15,500 20,292 48,437 62,754 Net interest income 97,484 66,790 263,332 199,725 Provision for credit losses 7,003 1,524 90,158 3,029 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 90,481 65,266 173,174 196,696 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 51 15 432 20 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,673 2,516 5,149 7,265 Mortgage banking activities 14,108 4,408 25,567 10,541 Wealth management income 7,785 5,493 22,355 16,268 Insurance agency commissions 2,122 2,116 5,439 5,281 Income from bank owned life insurance 708 662 2,162 2,505 Bank card fees 1,525 1,462 4,102 4,181 Other income 1,418 1,901 5,276 6,037 Total non-interest income 29,390 18,573 70,482 52,098 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,041 26,234 98,391 77,699 Occupancy expense of premises 5,575 4,816 16,147 14,807 Equipment expenses 3,133 2,641 9,103 7,929 Marketing 1,305 1,541 3,223 3,371 Outside data services 2,614 1,973 6,365 5,713 FDIC insurance 1,340 (83 ) 3,200 2,137 Amortization of intangible assets 1,968 491 4,566 1,465 Merger and acquisition expense 1,263 364 25,171 364 Professional fees and services 1,800 1,546 5,466 4,425 Other expenses 5,898 5,402 22,489 15,094 Total non-interest expense 60,937 44,925 194,121 133,004 Income before income taxes 58,934 38,914 49,535 115,790 Income tax expense 14,292 9,531 9,244 27,814 Net income $ 44,642 $ 29,383 $ 40,291 $ 87,976 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.82 $ 0.93 $ 2.46 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.82 $ 0.93 $ 2.45 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.88





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 113,627 $ 116,252 $ 84,966 $ 86,539 $ 88,229 $ 88,423 $ 89,424 Interest expense 15,500 13,413 19,524 19,807 20,292 21,029 21,433 Tax-equivalent net interest income 98,127 102,839 65,442 66,732 67,937 67,394 67,991 Tax-equivalent adjustment 643 1,325 1,108 1,149 1,147 1,209 1,241 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 7,003 58,686 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Non-interest income 29,390 22,924 18,168 19,224 18,573 16,556 16,969 Non-interest expense 60,937 85,438 47,746 46,081 44,925 43,887 44,192 Income/ (loss) before income taxes 58,934 (19,686 ) 10,287 37,071 38,914 37,221 39,655 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 14,292 (5,348 ) 300 8,614 9,531 8,945 9,338 Net income/ (loss) $ 44,642 $ (14,338 ) $ 9,987 $ 28,457 $ 29,383 $ 28,276 $ 30,317 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 67,200 $ 61,454 $ 36,210 $ 39,674 $ 40,802 $ 38,854 $ 39,527 Return on average assets 1.38 % (0.45 )% 0.46 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 12.67 % (4.15 )% 3.55 % 9.93 % 10.38 % 10.32 % 11.46 % Return on average tangible common equity 18.16 % (5.80 )% 5.36 % 14.39 % 15.13 % 15.10 % 16.82 % Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 48.03 % 68.66 % 57.87 % 54.34 % 52.63 % 53.04 % 52.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 45.27 % 43.85 % 54.76 % 51.98 % 50.95 % 51.71 % 51.44 % Per Share Data: Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 44,268 $ (14,458 ) $ 9,919 $ 28,274 $ 29,196 $ 28,065 $ 30,120 Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Weighted average diluted common shares 47,175,071 46,988,351 34,743,623 35,543,254 35,671,721 35,634,924 35,618,346 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 51 $ 212 $ 169 $ 57 $ 15 $ 5 $ - Service charges on deposit accounts 1,673 1,223 2,253 2,427 2,516 2,442 2,307 Mortgage banking activities 14,108 8,426 3,033 4,170 4,408 3,270 2,863 Wealth management income 7,785 7,604 6,966 6,401 5,493 5,539 5,236 Insurance agency commissions 2,122 1,188 2,129 1,331 2,116 1,265 1,900 Income from bank owned life insurance 708 809 645 660 662 654 1,189 Bank card fees 1,525 1,257 1,320 1,435 1,462 1,467 1,252 Other income 1,418 2,205 1,653 2,743 1,901 1,914 2,222 Total Non-interest Income $ 29,390 $ 22,924 $ 18,168 $ 19,224 $ 18,573 $ 16,556 $ 16,969 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 36,041 $ 34,297 $ 28,053 $ 26,251 $ 26,234 $ 25,489 $ 25,976 Occupancy expense of premises 5,575 5,991 4,581 4,663 4,816 4,760 5,231 Equipment expenses 3,133 3,219 2,751 2,791 2,641 2,712 2,576 Marketing 1,305 729 1,189 1,085 1,541 887 943 Outside data services 2,614 2,169 1,582 1,854 1,973 1,962 1,778 FDIC insurance 1,340 1,378 482 123 (83 ) 1,084 1,136 Amortization of intangible assets 1,968 1,998 600 481 491 483 491 Merger and acquisition expense 1,263 22,454 1,454 948 364 - - Professional fees and services 1,800 1,840 1,826 2,553 1,546 1,634 1,245 Other expenses 5,898 11,363 5,228 5,332 5,402 4,876 4,816 Total Non-interest Expense $ 60,937 $ 85,438 $ 47,746 $ 46,081 $ 44,925 $ 43,887 $ 44,192 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,588,702 $ 3,581,778 $ 2,241,240 $ 2,169,156 $ 2,036,021 $ 1,994,027 $ 1,962,879 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,652,208 1,601,803 1,305,682 1,288,677 1,278,505 1,224,986 1,216,713 Commercial AD&C loans 994,800 997,423 643,114 684,010 678,906 658,709 688,939 Commercial business loans 2,227,246 2,222,810 813,525 801,019 772,619 772,158 769,660 Residential mortgage loans 1,173,857 1,211,745 1,116,512 1,149,327 1,199,275 1,241,081 1,249,968 Residential construction loans 175,123 169,050 149,573 146,279 150,692 171,106 176,388 Consumer loans 521,999 558,434 453,346 466,764 480,530 489,176 505,443 Total loans 10,333,935 10,343,043 6,722,992 6,705,232 6,596,548 6,551,243 6,569,990 Allowance for credit losses (170,314 ) (163,481 ) (85,800 ) (56,132 ) (54,992 ) (54,024 ) (53,089 ) Loans held for sale 88,728 68,765 67,114 53,701 78,821 50,511 24,998 Investment securities 1,425,733 1,424,652 1,250,560 1,125,136 946,210 955,715 987,299 Interest-earning assets 11,965,915 12,447,146 8,222,589 7,947,703 7,742,138 7,713,364 7,648,654 Total assets 12,678,131 13,290,447 8,929,602 8,629,002 8,437,538 8,398,519 8,327,900 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,458,804 3,434,038 1,939,937 1,892,052 2,081,435 2,023,614 1,813,708 Total deposits 9,964,969 10,076,834 6,593,874 6,440,319 6,493,899 6,389,749 6,224,523 Customer repurchase agreements 142,287 143,579 125,305 138,605 126,008 150,604 122,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,643,381 8,313,546 5,732,349 5,485,055 5,093,265 5,136,860 5,297,108 Total stockholders' equity 1,424,749 1,390,093 1,116,334 1,132,974 1,140,041 1,119,445 1,095,848 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,582,751 $ 3,448,882 $ 2,202,461 $ 2,092,478 $ 1,982,979 $ 1,960,919 $ 1,964,699 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,628,474 1,681,674 1,285,257 1,274,782 1,258,000 1,215,632 1,207,799 Commercial AD&C loans 977,607 969,251 659,494 695,817 651,905 686,282 676,205 Commercial business loans 2,207,388 1,899,264 819,133 765,159 786,150 756,594 780,318 Residential mortgage loans 1,189,452 1,208,566 1,139,786 1,169,623 1,215,132 1,244,086 1,230,319 Residential construction loans 173,280 162,978 145,266 149,690 162,196 174,095 189,720 Consumer loans 543,242 575,734 465,314 477,572 486,865 505,235 515,644 Total loans 10,302,194 9,946,349 6,716,711 6,625,121 6,543,227 6,542,843 6,564,704 Loans held for sale 54,784 53,312 35,030 50,208 61,870 37,121 17,846 Investment securities 1,404,238 1,398,586 1,179,084 1,002,692 941,048 964,863 1,010,940 Interest-earning assets 12,049,463 11,921,132 7,994,618 7,859,836 7,690,629 7,619,240 7,627,187 Total assets 12,835,893 12,903,156 8,699,342 8,542,837 8,370,789 8,294,883 8,258,116 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,281,607 3,007,222 1,797,227 1,927,063 1,909,884 1,796,802 1,682,720 Total deposits 9,862,639 9,614,176 6,433,694 6,459,551 6,405,762 6,247,409 5,952,942 Customer repurchase agreements 142,694 144,050 135,652 126,596 138,736 141,865 129,059 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,969,487 8,326,909 5,612,056 5,326,303 5,202,876 5,269,209 5,403,946 Total stockholders' equity 1,401,746 1,390,544 1,130,051 1,136,824 1,123,185 1,099,078 1,073,291 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 10.92 % 10.78 % 12.99 % 13.31 % 13.42 % 13.25 % 13.00 % Investment securities to earning assets 11.91 % 11.45 % 15.21 % 14.16 % 12.22 % 12.39 % 12.91 % Loans to earning assets 86.36 % 83.10 % 81.76 % 84.37 % 85.20 % 84.93 % 85.90 % Loans to assets 81.51 % 77.82 % 75.29 % 77.71 % 78.18 % 78.00 % 78.89 % Loans to deposits 103.70 % 102.64 % 101.96 % 104.11 % 101.58 % 102.53 % 105.55 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 8.65 % 8.35 % 8.78 % 9.70 % 9.96 % 9.80 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23 % 11.06 % 11.37 % 11.43 % 11.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23 % 11.21 % 11.52 % 11.59 % 11.35 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 14.02 % 13.79 % 14.09 % 14.85 % 12.70 % 12.79 % 12.54 % Book value per common share $ 30.30 $ 29.58 $ 32.68 $ 32.40 $ 32.00 $ 31.43 $ 30.82 Outstanding common shares 47,025,779 47,001,022 34,164,672 34,970,370 35,625,822 35,614,953 35,557,110 (1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2020





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ - $ 775 $ - $ - $ 1,201 $ 1,248 $ - Commercial owner-occupied real estate - 515 - - - - 90 Commercial AD&C - - - - - - - Commercial business 93 - - - 17 - - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 320 138 8 - - - 221 Residential construction - - - - - - - Consumer 1 - - - - - - Total loans 90 days past due 414 1,428 8 - 1,218 1,248 311 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 26,784 26,482 17,770 8,437 8,454 6,409 6,071 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 6,511 6,729 4,074 4,148 3,810 3,766 5,992 Commercial AD&C 1,678 2,957 829 829 829 1,990 3,306 Commercial business 17,659 20,246 10,834 8,450 6,393 7,083 8,013 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 11,296 11,724 12,271 12,661 12,574 10,625 9,704 Residential construction - - - - - - 156 Consumer 7,493 7,800 5,596 4,107 4,561 4,439 4,081 Total non-accrual loans 71,421 75,938 51,374 38,632 36,621 34,312 37,323 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,854 2,553 2,575 2,636 2,287 2,133 2,479 Total non-performing loans 74,689 79,919 53,957 41,268 40,126 37,693 40,113 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,389 1,389 1,416 1,482 1,482 1,486 1,410 Total non-performing assets $ 76,078 $ 81,308 $ 55,373 $ 42,750 $ 41,608 $ 39,179 $ 41,523 For the Quarter Ended, September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 75,938 $ 51,374 $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 $ 33,583 Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual - - 13,084 - - - - Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - - - - - (195 ) - Non-accrual balances charged-off (144 ) (162 ) (575 ) (454 ) (705 ) (604 ) (227 ) Net payments or draws (4,248 ) (1,881 ) (1,860 ) (2,916 ) (2,903 ) (5,517 ) (1,786 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 893 27,289 2,369 5,381 6,015 3,396 6,202 Non-accrual loans brought current (1,018 ) (682 ) (276 ) - (98 ) (91 ) (449 ) Balance at end of period $ 71,421 $ 75,938 $ 51,374 $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 163,481 $ 85,800 $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 $ 53,486 Transition impact of adopting ASC 326 - - 2,983 - - - - Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans - - 2,762 - - - - Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans - 18,628 - - - - - Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 7,003 58,686 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 21 (4 ) - (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate - - - - - - - Commercial AD&C - - - - (224 ) (4 ) - Commercial business 88 (463 ) 108 15 389 735 7 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (6 ) 15 333 264 209 (10 ) 89 Residential construction (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Consumer 69 86 107 241 187 (18 ) 182 Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 170 (367 ) 546 515 556 698 269 Balance at end of period $ 170,314 $ 163,481 $ 85,800 $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.61 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.62 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.65 % 1.58 % 1.28 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 228.03 % 204.56 % 159.02 % 136.02 % 137.05 % 143.33 % 132.35 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % (0.01 %) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,582,751 $ 39,547 4.39 % $ 1,982,979 $ 24,342 4.87 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,628,474 19,215 4.69 1,258,000 15,749 4.97 Commercial AD&C loans 977,607 10,647 4.33 651,905 9,705 5.91 Commercial business loans 2,207,388 20,015 3.61 786,150 10,350 5.22 Total commercial loans 8,396,220 89,424 4.24 4,679,034 60,146 5.10 Residential mortgage loans 1,189,452 10,899 3.67 1,215,132 11,649 3.83 Residential construction loans 173,280 1,733 3.98 162,196 1,746 4.27 Consumer loans 543,242 5,053 3.70 486,865 6,132 5.00 Total residential and consumer loans 1,905,974 17,685 3.70 1,864,193 19,527 4.18 Total loans (2) 10,302,194 107,109 4.14 6,543,227 79,673 4.84 Loans held for sale 54,784 398 2.91 61,870 572 3.70 Taxable securities 1,148,573 4,190 1.46 744,461 5,504 2.95 Tax-exempt securities (3) 255,665 1,846 2.89 196,587 1,695 3.45 Total investment securities (4) 1,404,238 6,036 1.72 941,048 7,199 3.06 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 287,817 84 0.12 143,865 783 2.16 Federal funds sold 430 - 0.10 619 2 1.42 Total interest-earning assets 12,049,463 113,627 3.75 7,690,629 88,229 4.56 Less: allowance for credit losses (162,488 ) (54,147 ) Cash and due from banks 128,193 64,154 Premises and equipment, net 59,182 60,537 Other assets 761,543 609,616 Total assets $ 12,835,893 $ 8,370,789 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,144,328 365 0.13 % $ 749,720 545 0.29 % Regular savings deposits 391,291 66 0.07 326,913 110 0.13 Money market savings deposits 3,022,710 2,508 0.33 1,781,173 6,721 1.50 Time deposits 2,022,703 6,500 1.28 1,638,072 8,956 2.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,581,032 9,439 0.57 4,495,878 16,332 1.44 Other borrowings 709,217 551 0.31 146,939 257 0.69 Advances from FHLB 448,929 2,841 2.52 522,719 3,222 2.45 Subordinated debentures 230,309 2,669 4.64 37,340 481 5.15 Total borrowings 1,388,455 6,061 1.74 706,998 3,960 2.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,969,487 15,500 0.77 5,202,876 20,292 1.55 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,281,607 1,909,884 Other liabilities 183,053 134,844 Stockholders' equity 1,401,746 1,123,185 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,835,893 $ 8,370,789 Net interest income and spread $ 98,127 2.98 % $ 67,937 3.01 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 643 1,147 Net interest income $ 97,484 $ 66,790 Interest income/earning assets 3.75 % 4.56 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.51 1.05 Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.51 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.54% and 26.13% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.6 million and $1.1 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes. (4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.



