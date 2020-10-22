 

Due Diligence Conducted on Cocula Gold Project Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a due diligence site visit to the Cocula Gold Project in Jalisco, Mexico has been completed. Samples were collected to check historical reporting and also to conduct preliminary metallurgical test work to assist in determining the best methods for processing material from the deposit.

The most extensive work on the Cocula Project to date was conducted by Timmins Gold Corp. (“Timmins”) between 2007 and 2011. Timmins delineated disseminated gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper mineralization as well as higher grade zones of the same metals. The mineralization has been found, to date, near and at-surface, over an 800m length and 54 metre depth within a NW-SE trending fault zone.

Timmins work comprised comprehensive exploration which included geological mapping, geochemical sampling, trenching, Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling (1,974 meters ("m")) and leach testing.  Significant results from the RC drilling and trenching included 54m grading 4.97 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold in a trench across the center of the mineralized area. An RC hole drilled beneath this trench encountered 37.5m grading 1.3 g/t gold including 7.5m grading 5.8 g/t from surface to a 7.5m depth.

The Company has reviewed the above as well all reports and data available and considers there is potential for conceptual exploration targets including a lower grade bulk tonnage, potentially leachable deposit as well as a higher grade/lower tonnage core of the deposit. Based on all of the existing exploration data and previous resource estimates to date the Company believes the Conceptual Exploration Targets have potential for: 500,000 to 6,000,000 tonnes grading from 0.5 g/t Au to 2.75 g/t Au containing between 50,000 and 100,000 oz Au with secondary credits from silver, lead, zinc and copper. The above is based on exploration to date by Timmins and other and does not include additional exploration potential. The potential quantity and grade described above is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

