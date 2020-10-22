CIRCOR International to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) plans to release its third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At 9:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Abhi Khandelwal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 665-0658 or (914) 987-7312. The conference ID number is 9088809. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.