 

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 29, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 7673146. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion through November 12, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the replay are 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and International callers is 7673146.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

