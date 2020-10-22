Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 29, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 7673146. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.