MaxLinear Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Exceeding Prior Expectations

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced preliminary results for the third quarter 2020.

“During the third quarter, our business improved significantly with greater-than-expected revenues driven by strong demand in the broadband data access market, as well as market share gains across multiple product lines. We are benefiting from the work-from-home environment that is driving a noticeable inflection in demand for access data bandwidth and its in-home distribution utilizing multigigabit Wi-Fi. Our infrastructure business also saw meaningful quarterly improvements, which supports our positive outlook on new product ramps that are in the early stages of deployment,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.