 

“Shark Tank’s” Lori Greiner joins Verizon small business webinar series

October 27th event to be co-hosted by entrepreneur and best-selling author Ramon Ray

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will feature entrepreneur, investor and “Shark Tank” star Lori Greiner as a guest for its next Small Business Webinar on October 27th at 2 p.m. EST. Since launching in April, the Small Business Webinar series has featured entrepreneurs, business experts, and government officials, who have shared business strategies, personal experiences, and resources to help small businesses overcome their unique challenges during the pandemic. To date, the series has garnered more than 32,000 views.

Co-hosted by entrepreneur, best-selling author and global speaker, Ramon Ray, the free webinar kicks off at 2 p.m. EDT.  Attendees can pre-register here and are invited to ask Lori and Ramon questions. A replay of this event and previous webinars will be available on demand to those registered following the webinar.

Ramon stated, “Lori's passion for small business success is powerful. I'm excited to bring her knowledge and unique perspective to small businesses.”

“We launched this webinar series in April after our survey found that close to 50% of all small businesses would find a platform that provided support and advice on how to navigate the pandemic helpful,” said TJ Fox, President of Verizon Business Markets. “We are excited to welcome Lori, one of the best-known small business experts out there, to our series.”

The Verizon Small Business Webinar Series is one of the many initiatives that Verizon has led throughout the pandemic in support of small businesses. Other programs include Comeback Coach, Verizon’s small business resource hub that brings together valuable tools, services and advice and the Women in Business Mentorship Program, led by Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin. Earlier this year, Verizon launched Pay It Forward Live, a weekly live streamed entertainment series to support the small businesses most affected. The Verizon Foundation supported with $7.5 million in funding to small businesses nationwide across three rounds of grants through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

About Lori Greiner: Lori started with one idea and turned it into a multi-million dollar international brand. She is well known as a self-made inventor, entrepreneur who created and marketed over 800 products, holds 120 U.S. and international patents and has a 90% success rate for new items launched. She is recognized as one of the most prolific inventors of retail products of our time. A leading Shark on ABC’s Emmy Award-winning show, “Shark Tank,” she’s well known for her impeccable negotiating skills and uncanny ability to know, identify and launch emerging brands. Lori's international bestseller Invent It, Sell It, Bank It! is a step-by-step guide on how to turn an idea into a million-dollar reality.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media Contact:
Claudia Russo
Claudia.Russo@verizon.com
201-400-5325


