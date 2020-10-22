Verizon and Generation partner to close the opportunity gap and reskill workers

What you need to know:



Verizon is investing over $44M in workforce development to significantly increase access to a free tech-focused career training program aimed at reskilling Americans

Partnering with nonprofit organization Generation will bring their online reskilling program to 26 cities by end of 2022

Initiative will build the foundation to reach the company’s goal, through Citizen Verizon, of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon and nonprofit organization Generation announced a new multi-year strategic partnership aimed at closing the opportunity gap for American workers and expanding access to digital skills. A commitment of over $44 million from Verizon will significantly increase access to a free, technology-focused career training program to help reskill workers. Most of the funding will help to expand the reach of Generation’s workforce development operation, while the remainder will be provided to JFF , a national nonprofit driving transformation in the American workforce and education systems, which will help with program impact and evaluation. This effort is part of Citizen Verizon , Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and will build the foundation to reach the company’s goal of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.



The online reskilling program will provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment in high-demand technology sectors, including Junior Cloud Practitioner, Junior Web Developer, IT Help Desk Technician and Digital Marketing Analyst, with each program taking an average of 10 to 12 weeks to complete. New classes will begin in November and Generation is currently accepting students who are residents of Dallas, Las Vegas, Memphis, Miami, New Orleans, Seattle, Spartanburg, S.C. and Washington, D.C., with additional cities launching in 2021.



“Cutting-edge technology will continue to change how we work and how society operates, and we are committed to ensuring that all communities have the opportunity they need to help advance their skills, their education and their chance for economic prosperity,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon. “Partnering with Generation enables us to bring their successful career training program into the homes of thousands of Americans who need it most and who it might not traditionally be available to.”