Western Alliance Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CEO COMMENTARY

“The flexibility of Western Alliance’s diversified business model drove the Company’s record third quarter performance,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our deep segment and product expertise enables us to pivot our business in response to a changing external environment and we continue to prove that we can achieve industry-leading profitability and growth, while maintaining prudent credit risk management. Net income of $135.8 million and earnings per share of $1.36 are each up over 45% from the prior quarter, benefiting from a decline in the provision for credit losses of $77.3 million as the macroeconomic outlook improved and the Company grew loans in low-risk asset classes. In addition, return on average tangible common equity1 of 18.7% for the quarter continues to be among the highest in the industry.”

"The Company produced another quarter of sizable loan and deposit growth of $985 million and $1.3 billion, respectively. While deposit growth ($314 million over loan growth) provides a stable base for asset expansion in future quarters, it added transitory pressure on net interest margin, which declined 48 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.71%, largely as a result of excess liquidity that had not been fully deployed at quarter-end. Nonperforming assets to total assets remained stable at 0.47%, attributable to the Company’s timely credit mitigation actions that also resulted in a decline in loan deferrals to 5.0% of total loans. Capital levels also remain strong with a tangible common equity ratio1 of 8.9% and a total ACL to funded loans ratio of 1.46%, excluding PPP loans.”

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Net income of $135.8 million and earnings per share of $1.36, compared to $93.3 million and $0.93, respectively Net income of $135.8 million and earnings per share of $1.36, up 6.6% and 9.7%, from $127.4 million and $1.24, respectively Net revenue of $305.3 million, a decrease of 4.5%, or $14.3 million, compared to an increase in non-interest expenses of 8.1%, or $9.3 million Net revenue of $305.3 million, an increase of 6.8%, or $19.5 million, compared to a decrease in non-interest expenses of $2.1 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $181.3 million, down $23.6 million from $204.9 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $181.3 million, up $21.5 million from $159.7 million Effective tax rate of 18.50%, compared to 17.36% Effective tax rate of 18.50%, compared to 18.30% FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS: Total loans of $26.0 billion, up $985 million, or 15.6% annualized Increase in total loans of $5.9 billion, or 29.1% Total deposits of $28.8 billion, up $1.3 billion, or 18.8% annualized Increase in total deposits of $6.4 billion, or 28.5% Stockholders' equity of $3.2 billion, up $122 million Increase in stockholders' equity of $301 million LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.47%, flat from the prior quarter Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.47%, compared to 0.25% Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.13%, compared to 0.09% Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding of 0.13%, compared to (0.01)% KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Net interest margin of 3.71%, compared to 4.19% Net interest margin of 3.71%, compared to 4.41% Return on average assets and on tangible common equity 1 of 1.66% and 18.73%, compared to 1.22% and 13.60%, respectively Return on average assets and on tangible common equity 1 of 1.66% and 18.73%, compared to 1.94% and 19.41%, respectively Tangible common equity ratio 1 of 8.9%, flat from the prior quarter Tangible common equity ratio 1 of 8.9%, compared to 10.1% Tangible book value per share 1, net of tax, of $29.03, an increase of 4.3% from $27.84 Tangible book value per share 1, net of tax, of $29.03, an increase of 13.4% from $25.60 Efficiency ratio1 of 39.7%, compared to 35.1% Efficiency ratio 1 of 39.7%, compared to 43.2%

Income Statement

Net interest income was $284.7 million in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of $13.7 million from $298.4 million in the second quarter 2020, and an increase of $18.3 million, or 6.9%, compared to the third quarter 2019. Net interest income was impacted by changes in prepayment assumptions on PPP loans, which resulted in reversal of $6.4 million of net deferred loan fee accretion on PPP loans recognized in the prior quarter and a decrease of $4.2 million in current quarter accretion.

Provision for credit losses2 was $14.7 million in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of $77.3 million from $92.0 million in the second quarter 2020, and an increase of $10.9 million from $3.8 million in the third quarter 2019. The significant decrease in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter 2020 is due to improvement in economic forecasts relative to June 30, 2020 and concentration of loan growth in portfolio segments with lower expected loss rates. The CECL standard, adopted by the Company in the first quarter of 2020, changes the methodology for estimating credit losses on financial instruments from an incurred loss model to an expected total loss model. This results in the recognition of expected losses over the life of a loan at the time that the loan is originated, rather than after a loss has been incurred, which results in an acceleration in the timing of loss recognition. Further, as the Company's CECL models incorporate historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts in measuring expected credit losses, the current uncertainty in the overall economy contributed to an increased provision for credit losses for 2020.

The Company’s net interest margin in the third quarter 2020 was 3.71%, a decrease from 4.19% in the second quarter 2020 and from 4.41% in the third quarter 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior periods is largely a result of excess liquidity from deposit growth that has outpaced loan growth as well as a decrease in net deferred loan fee accretion on PPP loans from the prior quarter, as discussed above. These drivers of net interest margin compression during the quarter are expected to be temporary in nature and will taper off over time.

Non-interest income was $20.6 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $21.3 million for the second quarter 2020, and $19.4 million for the third quarter 2019.

Net revenue was $305.3 million for the third quarter 2020, a decrease of $14.3 million, compared to $319.7 million for the second quarter 2020, and an increase of $19.5 million, or 6.8%, compared to $285.9 million for the third quarter 2019.

Non-interest expense was $124.1 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $114.8 million for the second quarter 2020, and $126.2 million for the third quarter 2019. The Company’s efficiency ratio1 was 39.7% for the third quarter 2020, compared to 35.1% in the second quarter 2020, and 43.2% for the third quarter 2019.

Income tax expense was $30.8 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $19.6 million for the second quarter 2020, and $28.5 million for the third quarter 2019. The increase in income tax expense from the prior quarter is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income during the third quarter 2020 in conjunction with a marginal increase in the effective tax rate.

Net income was $135.8 million for the third quarter 2020, an increase of $42.5 million from $93.3 million for the second quarter 2020, and an increase of $8.4 million, or 6.6%, from $127.4 million for the third quarter 2019. Earnings per share was $1.36 for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.93 for the second quarter 2020, and $1.24 for the third quarter 2019. As discussed above, the increase in net income and earnings per share for the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior quarter was driven by the decrease in the provision for credit losses.

The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines as net revenue less non-interest expense. For the third quarter 2020, the Company’s PPNR1 was $181.3 million, down $23.6 million from $204.9 million in the second quarter 2020, and up $21.5 million from $159.7 million in the third quarter 2019. PPNR for the second quarter 2020 benefited from a $5.6 million gain related to restructuring of the Company's bank owned life insurance as well as recognition of $13.9 million in net deferred fee accretion and $5.6 million in cost deferrals related to PPP loans.

The Company had 1,885 full-time equivalent employees and 49 offices at September 30, 2020, compared to 1,851 employees and 47 offices at June 30, 2020, and 1,814 employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans totaled $26.0 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $985 million from $25.0 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $5.9 billion from $20.2 billion at September 30, 2019. By loan type, the largest increases from the prior quarter include $892 million in commercial and industrial loans and $103 million in construction and land development loans. From September 30, 2019, the largest increases in the loan balance were driven by commercial and industrial loans of $4.9 billion (includes $1.7 billion of PPP loans), residential real estate loans of $525 million, and CRE non-owner occupied loans of $376 million. The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans consists of an allowance for funded loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.19%, compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2020, and 0.82% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to loans held for investment was 1.37% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2020, and 0.86% at September 30, 2019.

Deposits totaled $28.8 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.3 billion from $27.5 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $6.4 billion from $22.4 billion at September 30, 2019. By deposit type, the largest increases from the prior quarter include $777 million from non-interest bearing demand deposits and $752 million from savings and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $276 million. From September 30, 2019, deposits increased across most deposit types, with increases in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $4.3 billion, savings and money market accounts of $1.5 billion, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.0 billion. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $416 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $13.0 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $12.2 billion at June 30, 2020, and $8.8 billion at September 30, 2019.

The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:

Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Non-interest bearing 45.1 % 44.4 % 39.0 % Savings and money market 36.7 35.7 40.4 Interest-bearing demand 12.3 12.7 11.2 Certificates of deposit 5.9 7.2 9.4

The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 90.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 90.9% at June 30, 2020, and 89.8% at September 30, 2019.

Borrowings were $10 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and zero at September 30, 2019. The increase in borrowings from September 30, 2019 is due to an increase in short-term borrowings from the FHLB.

Qualifying debt totaled $619 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $618 million at June 30, 2020, and $389 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in qualifying debt from September 30, 2019 is primarily due to the issuance of $225 million in subordinated debt in May 2020.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2020, and $2.9 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2019 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by share repurchases and dividends to shareholders as well as the adoption impact of CECL. During the third quarter 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend payment to shareholders totaled $25.2 million, and was paid on August 27, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 8.9% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 13.0% of risk-weighted assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was $29.03 at September 30, 2020, up 13.4% from September 30, 2019.

Total assets increased 4.5% to $33.3 billion at September 30, 2020, from $31.9 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 26.6% from $26.3 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total assets from the prior year was driven by organic loan and deposit growth.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $14.7 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $92.0 million for the second quarter 2020, and $3.8 million for the third quarter 2019. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the third quarter 2020 were $8.2 million, or 0.13% of average loans (annualized), compared to $5.5 million, or 0.09%, in the second quarter 2020, and $(0.6) million, or (0.01)%, in the third quarter 2019.

Nonaccrual loans increased $6.8 million to $146.5 million during the quarter and increased $96.1 million from September 30, 2019. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest were $28.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to zero at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $24.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase from $9.3 million at June 30, 2020, and a decrease from $29.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Repossessed assets totaled $8.6 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.8 million from $9.4 million at June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $6.9 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2019. Classified assets totaled $325.7 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $27.2 million from $298.5 million at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $105.2 million from $220.4 million at September 30, 2019.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 9.9% at September 30, 2020, compared to 9.5% at June 30, 2020, and 7.8% at September 30, 2019.

Segment Highlights

The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Northern California, provide full service banking and related services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank, and Bridge Bank.

The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segments provide specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services, Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still predominately located within our core market areas.

The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.

Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.

The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $11.2 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $33 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The decline in loans during the quarter was driven by decreases in the Nevada and Southern California segments of $76 million and $46 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the Arizona and Northern California segments of $51 million and $38 million, respectively. During the last twelve months, each of the regional segments reported loan growth, with increases in the Northern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California segments of $560 million, $433 million, $420 million, and $70 million, respectively. Total deposits for the regional segments were $19.5 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $4.3 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits during the quarter was spread across all regional segments, with the largest increases in the Arizona and Southern California segments of $913 million and $478 million, respectively. The growth in deposits over the last twelve months was spread across all regional segments with increases in the Arizona, Southern California, Northern California, and Nevada segments of $2.6 billion, $749 million, $470 million, and $465 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $116.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $33.3 million from the three months ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $12.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in pre-tax income during the quarter was primarily attributable to increases in the Arizona and Southern California segments of $22.9 million and $9.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the Nevada segment of $0.7 million. Pre-tax income from the three months ended September 30, 2019 was driven by increases in the Arizona and Northern California segments of $14.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, which were partially offset by decreases in the Nevada and Southern California segments of $3.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $287.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was driven by decreases in the Southern California and Nevada segments of $12.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the Arizona and Northern California segments of $14.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $14.8 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.0 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $4.4 billion during the last twelve months. Each of the NBL segments reported loan growth during the quarter, with the largest increases in the Other NBLs and Technology & Innovation segments of $829 million and $123 million, respectively. During the last twelve months, each of the NBL segments reported loan growth, with the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, HFF, and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments contributing the largest increases of $3.1 billion, $952 million, $203 million, and $104 million, respectively. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $8.4 billion, an increase of $247 million during the quarter, and an increase of $2.0 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the Technology & Innovation segment, which increased deposits by $230 million. The increase in deposits of $2.0 billion during the last twelve months is attributable to growth in the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $1.4 billion and $646 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $109.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $34.3 million from the three months ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $38.0 million from the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in pre-tax income from the prior quarter was driven by increases in the Technology & Innovation and HFF segments of $25.4 million and $16.1 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the Other NBLs and HOA Services segments of $4.7 million and $3.6 million, respectively. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the Technology & Innovation and Other NBLs segments, which had increases of $22.3 million and $17.8 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $231.9 million, an increase of $41.2 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments each reported an increase in pre-tax income of $47.4 million, $18.8 million, and $3.3 million, respectively. These increases in pre-tax income were offset by decreases in the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments of $24.4 million and $4.0 million, respectively.

Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders' equity as previously reported.

Adoption of Accounting Standards

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the Accounting Standards Updates ("ASU") related to credit losses, which include ASU 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, ASU 2019-04, Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, and Topic 825, Financial Instruments, ASU 2019-05, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, and ASU 2019-11, Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses.

The new standards significantly change the impairment model for most financial assets that are measured at amortized cost, including off-balance sheet credit exposures, from an incurred loss model to an expected loss model. The amendments in ASU 2016-13 require that an organization measure all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The Company adopted the amendments within ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposures. The Company recorded a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings, which resulted in a total decrease to retained earnings of $24.9 million as of January 1, 2020. This adjustment was due primarily to expected total losses under the new model in the Company's loan portfolio and its off-balance sheet credit exposures.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Selected Balance Sheet Data: As of September 30, 2020 2019 Change % (in millions) Total assets $ 33,335.5 $ 26,324.2 26.6 % Gross loans, net of deferred fees 26,014.0 20,152.8 29.1 Investment securities 4,701.1 4,148.1 13.3 Total deposits 28,843.4 22,440.8 28.5 Qualifying debt 618.8 388.9 59.1 Stockholders' equity 3,224.0 2,923.0 10.3 Tangible common equity, net of tax (1) 2,926.7 2,627.1 11.4 Selected Income Statement Data: For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Interest income $ 304,843 $ 315,608 (3.4) % $ 930,297 $ 909,624 2.3 % Interest expense 20,105 49,186 (59.1) 78,139 141,185 (44.7) Net interest income 284,738 266,422 6.9 852,158 768,439 10.9 Provision for credit losses 14,661 3,803 NM 157,837 15,303 NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 270,077 262,619 2.8 694,321 753,136 (7.8) Non-interest income 20,606 19,441 6.0 46,985 49,069 (4.2) Non-interest expense 124,092 126,152 (1.6) 359,372 352,279 2.0 Income before income taxes 166,591 155,908 6.9 381,934 449,926 (15.1) Income tax expense 30,822 28,533 8.0 68,929 78,819 (12.5) Net income $ 135,769 $ 127,375 6.6 $ 313,005 $ 371,107 (15.7) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.24 9.7 $ 3.11 $ 3.59 (13.4)

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Common Share Data: At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.24 9.7 % $ 3.11 $ 3.59 (13.4 ) % Book value per common share 31.98 28.48 12.3 Tangible book value per share, net of tax (1) 29.03 25.60 13.4 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 99,850 102,041 (2.1 ) 100,322 103,024 (2.6 ) Diluted 100,059 102,451 (2.3 ) 100,574 103,468 (2.8 ) Common shares outstanding 100,825 102,639 (1.8 ) Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.66 % 1.94 % (14.4 ) % 1.38 % 2.03 % (32.0 ) % Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2) 18.73 19.41 (3.5 ) 14.90 19.86 (25.0 ) Net interest margin (2) 3.71 4.41 (15.9 ) 4.03 4.56 (11.6 ) Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (1) 39.71 43.16 (8.0 ) 39.07 42.13 (7.3 ) Loan to deposit ratio 90.19 89.80 0.4 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (2) 0.13 % (0.01 ) % (1,400.0 ) 0.06 % 0.02 % NM Nonaccrual loans to funded loans 0.56 0.25 NM Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.47 0.25 88.0 Allowance for loan losses to funded loans 1.19 0.82 45.1 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 212.03 327.83 (35.3 )

Capital Ratios: Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Tangible common equity (1) 8.9 % 8.9 % 10.1 % Common Equity Tier 1 (3) 10.0 10.2 10.3 Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3) 9.3 9.5 10.4 Tier 1 Capital (3) 10.3 10.5 10.6 Total Capital (3) 13.0 13.4 12.6

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 276,623 $ 278,932 $ 843,085 $ 808,099 Investment securities 27,403 29,660 83,024 87,694 Other 817 7,016 4,188 13,831 Total interest income 304,843 315,608 930,297 909,624 Interest expense: Deposits 12,215 43,354 59,736 121,030 Qualifying debt 7,872 5,785 17,833 17,898 Borrowings 18 47 570 2,257 Total interest expense 20,105 49,186 78,139 141,185 Net interest income 284,738 266,422 852,158 768,439 Provision for credit losses (1) 14,661 3,803 157,837 15,303 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 270,077 262,619 694,321 753,136 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 5,913 5,888 17,447 17,121 Card income 1,873 1,729 4,768 5,195 Foreign currency income 1,755 1,321 4,242 3,564 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,345 979 8,977 2,938 Income from equity investments 1,186 3,742 6,263 6,619 Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net 705 539 2,072 1,343 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities — 3,152 230 3,152 Fair value gain (loss) adjustments on assets measured at fair value, net 5,882 222 (986) 4,628 Other 1,947 1,869 3,972 4,509 Total non-interest income 20,606 19,441 46,985 49,069 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 78,757 70,978 220,455 205,328 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 10,034 8,248 31,105 26,885 Occupancy 9,426 8,263 25,752 24,251 Data processing 8,864 7,095 26,044 20,563 Deposit costs 3,246 11,537 14,098 24,930 Insurance 3,064 3,071 9,506 8,691 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 1,771 1,953 5,280 5,419 Business development 950 1,443 4,062 4,972 Marketing 848 842 2,621 2,640 Card expense 505 548 1,631 1,892 Intangible amortization 373 387 1,120 1,161 Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets 123 3,379 (1,335) 2,856 Other 6,131 8,408 19,033 22,691 Total non-interest expense 124,092 126,152 359,372 352,279 Income before income taxes 166,591 155,908 381,934 449,926 Income tax expense 30,822 28,533 68,929 78,819 Net income $ 135,769 $ 127,375 $ 313,005 $ 371,107 Earnings per share: Diluted shares 100,059 102,451 100,574 103,468 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.24 $ 3.11 $ 3.59

(1) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, provision for credit losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 276,623 $ 289,576 $ 276,886 $ 284,971 $ 278,932 Investment securities 27,403 28,254 27,367 28,194 29,660 Other 817 408 2,963 2,255 7,016 Total interest income 304,843 318,238 307,216 315,420 315,608 Interest expense: Deposits 12,215 15,005 32,516 37,374 43,354 Qualifying debt 7,872 4,712 5,249 5,492 5,785 Borrowings 18 121 431 581 47 Total interest expense 20,105 19,838 38,196 43,447 49,186 Net interest income 284,738 298,400 269,020 271,973 266,422 Provision for credit losses (1) 14,661 92,000 51,176 3,964 3,803 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 270,077 206,400 217,844 268,009 262,619 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 5,913 5,130 6,404 6,233 5,888 Card income 1,873 1,178 1,717 1,784 1,729 Foreign currency income 1,755 1,159 1,328 1,423 1,321 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,345 6,670 962 963 979 Income from equity investments 1,186 1,311 3,766 1,671 3,742 Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net 705 719 648 1,815 539 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities — 158 72 — 3,152 Fair value gain (loss) adjustments on assets measured at fair value, net 5,882 4,432 (11,300 ) 491 222 Other 1,947 513 1,512 1,647 1,869 Total non-interest income 20,606 21,270 5,109 16,027 19,441 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 78,757 69,634 72,064 73,946 70,978 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 10,034 10,669 10,402 10,124 8,248 Occupancy 9,426 8,101 8,225 8,256 8,263 Data processing 8,864 8,577 8,603 10,014 7,095 Deposit costs 3,246 3,514 7,338 6,789 11,537 Insurance 3,064 3,444 2,998 3,233 3,071 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 1,771 2,047 1,462 2,152 1,953 Business development 950 831 2,281 2,071 1,443 Marketing 848 869 904 1,559 842 Card expense 505 383 743 454 548 Intangible amortization 373 374 373 386 387 Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets 123 (6 ) (1,452 ) 962 3,379 Other 6,131 6,362 6,540 9,789 8,408 Total non-interest expense 124,092 114,799 120,481 129,735 126,152 Income before income taxes 166,591 112,871 102,472 154,301 155,908 Income tax expense 30,822 19,599 18,508 26,236 28,533 Net income $ 135,769 $ 93,272 $ 83,964 $ 128,065 $ 127,375 Earnings per share: Diluted shares 100,059 99,993 101,675 102,138 102,451 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 0.93 $ 0.83 $ 1.25 $ 1.24

(1) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, provision for credit losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (in millions) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 1,418.7 $ 1,518.5 $ 415.7 $ 434.6 $ 872.1 Investment securities 4,701.1 4,193.8 4,355.3 4,036.6 4,148.1 Loans held for sale 20.8 20.2 20.9 21.8 21.8 Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 13,648.6 12,756.8 11,204.3 9,382.0 8,707.8 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 5,407.4 5,344.3 5,292.7 5,245.6 5,031.3 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,213.5 2,257.1 2,289.0 2,316.9 2,299.8 Construction and land development 2,300.5 2,197.5 2,059.4 1,952.2 2,155.6 Residential real estate 2,387.1 2,404.8 2,239.7 2,147.7 1,862.5 Consumer 36.1 48.7 60.2 57.1 74.0 Gross loans, net of deferred fees 25,993.2 25,009.2 23,145.3 21,101.5 20,131.0 Allowance for credit losses (310.5 ) (310.5 ) (235.3 ) (167.8 ) (165.0 ) Loans, net 25,682.7 24,698.7 22,910.0 20,933.7 19,966.0 Premises and equipment, net 128.3 127.8 125.9 125.8 125.0 Operating lease right-of-use asset 71.4 70.3 72.3 72.6 74.5 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 8.6 9.4 10.6 13.9 15.5 Bank owned life insurance 175.5 174.9 175.0 174.0 173.1 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 299.0 296.9 297.2 297.6 298.0 Other assets 829.4 795.9 775.3 711.3 630.1 Total assets $ 33,335.5 $ 31,906.4 $ 29,158.2 $ 26,821.9 $ 26,324.2 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 13,013.0 $ 12,236.0 $ 9,886.5 $ 8,537.9 $ 8,755.7 Interest bearing: Demand 3,554.6 3,508.1 3,578.8 2,760.9 2,509.4 Savings and money market 10,574.9 9,823.2 8,978.1 9,120.7 9,058.4 Certificates of deposit 1,700.9 1,977.3 2,387.3 2,377.0 2,117.3 Total deposits 28,843.4 27,544.6 24,830.7 22,796.5 22,440.8 Customer repurchase agreements 19.7 25.4 23.0 16.7 15.0 Total customer funds 28,863.1 27,570.0 24,853.7 22,813.2 22,455.8 Borrowings 10.0 10.0 308.0 — — Qualifying debt 618.8 617.7 389.9 393.6 388.9 Operating lease liability 78.6 76.9 78.7 78.1 79.8 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 541.0 529.4 528.3 520.3 476.7 Total liabilities 30,111.5 28,804.0 26,158.6 23,805.2 23,401.2 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,312.4 1,306.3 1,300.3 1,311.4 1,305.5 Retained earnings 1,833.0 1,722.4 1,661.8 1,680.3 1,581.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 78.6 73.7 37.5 25.0 35.6 Total stockholders' equity 3,224.0 3,102.4 2,999.6 3,016.7 2,923.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,335.5 $ 31,906.4 $ 29,158.2 $ 26,821.9 $ 26,324.2

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance, beginning of period $ 310,550 $ 235,329 $ 167,797 $ 165,021 $ 160,409 Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of CECL — — 19,128 — — Provision for credit losses (1) 8,204 80,685 45,241 4,000 4,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 212 586 1,299 744 2,549 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied — (365 ) 1,931 4 — Commercial real estate - owner occupied 5 3 4 5 8 Construction and land development 6 7 10 10 17 Residential real estate 355 18 12 161 131 Consumer 1 10 4 6 6 Total recoveries 579 259 3,260 930 2,711 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial 7,137 4,795 97 2,028 1,950 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,246 885 — — — Commercial real estate - owner occupied 83 43 — — 139 Construction and land development — — — — — Residential real estate 307 — — — 9 Consumer — — — 126 1 Total loans charged-off 8,773 5,723 97 2,154 2,099 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 8,194 5,464 (3,163 ) 1,224 (612 ) Balance, end of period $ 310,560 $ 310,550 $ 235,329 $ 167,797 $ 165,021 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 36,292 $ 29,644 $ 8,955 $ 8,991 $ 9,188 Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of CECL — — 15,089 — — Provision for credit losses (1) 8,142 6,648 5,600 (36 ) (197 ) Balance, end of period (2) $ 44,434 $ 36,292 $ 29,644 $ 8,955 $ 8,991 Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans Allowance for loan losses $ 310,560 $ 310,550 $ 235,329 $ 167,797 $ 165,021 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments 44,434 36,292 29,644 8,955 8,991 Total allowance for credit losses on loans $ 354,994 $ 346,842 $ 264,973 $ 176,752 $ 174,012 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.13 % 0.09 % (0.06 ) % 0.02 % (0.01 ) % Allowance for loan losses to funded loans 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.02 % 0.80 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to funded loans 1.37 1.39 1.14 0.84 0.86 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 212.03 222.26 271.83 299.81 327.83 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 242.36 248.24 306.07 315.81 345.69

(1) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for credit losses presented in the income statement has been modified to include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. A recovery of credit losses on investment securities totaled $1.7 million, resulting in an ending allowance for credit losses on investment securities of $6.0 million. (2) The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Asset Quality Metrics Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 146,472 $ 139,721 $ 86,573 $ 55,968 $ 50,338 Nonaccrual loans to funded loans 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.25 % Repossessed assets $ 8,591 $ 9,424 $ 10,647 $ 13,850 $ 15,483 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Loans past due 90 days, still accruing $ 28,129 $ — $ — $ — $ — Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to funded loans 0.11 % — % — % — % — % Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing $ 24,259 $ 9,267 $ 38,461 $ 14,479 $ 29,502 Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded loans 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.07 % 0.15 % Special mention loans $ 476,839 $ 395,537 $ 104,220 $ 180,479 $ 233,835 Special mention loans to funded loans 1.83 % 1.58 % 0.45 % 0.86 % 1.16 % Classified loans on accrual $ 170,546 $ 149,298 $ 149,812 $ 91,286 $ 139,576 Classified loans on accrual to funded loans 0.66 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.43 % 0.69 % Classified assets $ 325,659 $ 298,493 $ 247,082 $ 171,246 $ 220,423 Classified assets to total assets 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.85 % 0.64 % 0.84 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Interest earning assets Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 12,687.9 $ 130,041 4.17 % 12,318.3 $ 141,885 4.73 % CRE - non-owner occupied 5,393.1 63,813 4.72 5,345.0 65,609 4.95 CRE - owner occupied 2,232.7 26,645 4.85 2,273.7 27,517 4.97 Construction and land development 2,209.3 32,293 5.83 2,128.5 30,900 5.86 Residential real estate 2,396.0 23,358 3.88 2,329.4 22,970 3.97 Consumer 38.5 473 4.89 53.7 695 5.21 Loans held for sale 20.3 — — 21.7 — — Total loans (1), (2), (3) 24,977.8 276,623 4.47 24,470.3 289,576 4.82 Securities: Securities - taxable 2,811.6 14,769 2.09 2,781.3 16,254 2.35 Securities - tax-exempt 1,556.4 12,634 4.07 1,403.3 12,000 4.34 Total securities (1) 4,368.0 27,403 2.79 4,184.6 28,254 3.02 Cash and other 1,926.4 817 0.17 671.4 408 0.24 Total interest earning assets 31,272.2 304,843 3.97 29,326.3 318,238 4.46 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 163.8 162.0 Allowance for credit losses (325.0 ) (271.2 ) Bank owned life insurance 175.0 186.6 Other assets 1,237.4 1,221.8 Total assets $ 32,523.4 $ 30,625.5 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 3,636.3 $ 1,463 0.16 % $ 3,495.4 $ 1,565 0.18 % Savings and money market 10,170.1 5,661 0.22 9,428.4 5,564 0.24 Certificates of deposit 1,845.5 5,091 1.10 2,150.5 7,876 1.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 15,651.9 12,215 0.31 15,074.3 15,005 0.40 Short-term borrowings 36.0 18 0.20 267.4 121 0.18 Qualifying debt 616.2 7,872 5.08 489.0 4,712 3.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,304.1 20,105 0.49 15,830.7 19,838 0.50 Interest cost of funding earning assets 0.26 0.27 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 12,422.2 11,130.0 Other liabilities 617.0 608.7 Stockholders’ equity 3,180.1 3,056.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,523.4 $ 30,625.5 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 284,738 3.71 % $ 298,400 4.19 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $7.2 million and $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $18.2 million and $27.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Interest earning assets Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 12,687.9 $ 130,041 4.17 % $ 8,423.0 $ 118,332 5.72 % CRE - non-owner occupied 5,393.1 63,813 4.72 4,722.2 69,421 5.85 CRE - owner occupied 2,232.7 26,645 4.85 2,259.6 30,099 5.38 Construction and land development 2,209.3 32,293 5.83 2,226.3 39,177 7.00 Residential real estate 2,396.0 23,358 3.88 1,701.6 20,913 4.88 Consumer 38.5 473 4.89 69.5 990 5.65 Loans held for sale 20.3 — — 0.2 — — Total loans (1), (2), (3) 24,977.8 276,623 4.47 19,402.4 278,932 5.79 Securities: Securities - taxable 2,811.6 14,769 2.09 3,073.1 20,575 2.66 Securities - tax-exempt 1,556.4 12,634 4.07 1,062.1 9,085 4.30 Total securities (1) 4,368.0 27,403 2.79 4,135.2 29,660 3.08 Cash and other 1,926.4 817 0.17 1,009.9 7,016 2.76 Total interest earning assets 31,272.2 304,843 3.97 24,547.5 315,608 5.20 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 163.8 346.8 Allowance for credit losses (325.0 ) (162.6 ) Bank owned life insurance 175.0 172.5 Other assets 1,237.4 1,094.2 Total assets $ 32,523.4 $ 25,998.4 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 3,636.3 $ 1,463 0.16 % $ 2,488.6 $ 5,061 0.81 % Savings and money market 10,170.1 5,661 0.22 8,456.5 26,608 1.25 Certificates of deposit 1,845.5 5,091 1.10 2,250.4 11,685 2.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 15,651.9 12,215 0.31 13,195.5 43,354 1.30 Short-term borrowings 36.0 18 0.20 17.5 47 1.07 Qualifying debt 616.2 7,872 5.08 387.8 5,785 5.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,304.1 20,105 0.49 13,600.8 49,186 1.43 Interest cost of funding earning assets 0.26 0.79 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 12,422.2 8,916.6 Other liabilities 617.0 579.6 Stockholders’ equity 3,180.1 2,901.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,523.4 $ 25,998.4 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 284,738 3.71 % $ 266,422 4.41 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $7.2 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $18.2 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.