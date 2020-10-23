 

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 14:15  |  59   |   |   

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $4,999,000 which represents an increase of $1,092,000, or 28.0%, over the $3,907,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2019. The increase in earnings reflects the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.62 in the three-months ended September 30, 2020, which equals the $0.62 earned in the same period of 2019. The annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the current three-month period were 1.11% and 10.64%, respectively, compared to 1.27% and 11.56% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. 

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $9,567,000, which is $1,052,000 lower than the same period of 2019 primarily due to a $2,800,000 increase in the provision for loan losses and approximately $1,983,000 of merger related expenses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $1.39 per share compared to $1.68 per share in the 2019 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were $1.842 billion with loans receivable of $1.415 billion, deposits of $1.516 billion and stockholders’ equity of $190.5 million. Total assets have increased $626.3 million during the past twelve months while loans and deposits have increased $509.1 million and $541.5 million, respectively. All increases reflect growth due to the UpState acquisition and significant stimulus funds resulting from the Paycheck protection Program (“PPP”) and CARES Act.

Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed real estate owned, totaled $13.6 million or 0.74% of total assets as of September 30, 2020 compared to $3.0 million or 0.24% of total assets as of September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets includes $9.5 million of purchased credit impaired loans resulting from the acquisition of UpState.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $15,547,000, which represents an increase of $5,414,000 compared to the same period in 2019. A $493.2 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2020 period was 3.73% compared to 3.60% for the similar period in 2019. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $35,538,000, an increase of $5,992,000, compared to the similar period in 2019 due primarily to a higher volume of earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) year-to-date for the 2020 period was 3.51%, which equaled the 3.51% recorded in the same period of 2019. All increases reflect the benefits derived from the acquisition of UpState.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $2,072,000 compared to $1,882,000 for the similar period in 2019. The increase can be attributed to a higher level of service charges and a $149,000 increase in gains recognized on the sale of loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other income totaled $5,119,000 compared to $5,083,000 in the 2019 period.

Other expenses totaled $9,380,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6,791,000 in the similar period of 2019. The higher level of expense during the 2020 period includes costs related to the acquisition of UpState and the operations of four additional community offices acquired in the UpState acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other expenses totaled $24,531,000 compared to $20,224,000 for the similar period in 2019. The increase includes $1,983,000 of merger related expenses and increases related to the operation of four additional community offices.

Mr. Critelli commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2020 have been significantly impacted by our efforts to assist our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions on business activity and the costs associated with our acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. During the third quarter, we have begun to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition through increased net interest income. Our balance sheet reflects the full impact of the UpState acquisition, resulting in a Company with over $1.8 billion of total assets, $1.4 billion of loans and $1.5 billion of deposits. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our new customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to search out opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income are derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income and net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis:

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30   September 30
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income $ 15,330   $ 9,891   $ 34,862   $ 28,773
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   217     242     676     773
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 15,547   $ 10,133   $ 35,538   $ 29,546


 
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
     September 30    September 30
(dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                                 
Average equity   $ 187,478     $ 134,037     $ 157,695     $ 129,367  
                                 
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (17,800
 )
     (11,597 )     (13,643 )     (11,623 )
Average tangible equity
   $ 169,678     $ 122,440     $ 144,052     $ 117,744  
                                 


Contact:   William S. Lance
    Executive Vice President &
    Chief Financial Officer
    NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
    570-253-8505
    www.waynebank.com
     


                         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets             
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)            
(unaudited)            
    September 30                
    2020    2019                 
                         
ASSETS                        
   Cash and due from banks  $ 23,874    $ 20,067                  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks   100,566     848                  
          Cash and cash equivalents   124,440     20,915                  
                         
  Securities available for sale   197,436     211,199                  
  Loans receivable   1,414,662     905,582                  
  Less: Allowance for loan losses   11,674     8,405                  
     Net loans receivable   1,402,988     897,177                  
  Regulatory stock, at cost   3,876     3,137                  
  Bank premises and equipment, net   18,124     13,927                  
  Bank owned life insurance   39,400     38,562                  
  Foreclosed real estate owned   965     1,572                  
  Accrued interest receivable   6,104     3,726                  
  Goodwill   30,213     11,331                  
  Other intangible assets   565     257                  
  Other assets   17,996     14,053                  
          TOTAL ASSETS  $ 1,842,107    $ 1,215,856                  
                         
LIABILITIES                        
   Deposits:                        
     Non-interest bearing demand  $ 372,237    $ 231,211                  
     Interest-bearing   1,143,685     743,222                  
          Total deposits   1,515,922     974,433                  
  Short-term borrowings   69,294     52,778                  
  Other borrowings   46,438     35,906                  
  Accrued interest payable   2,194     2,623                  
  Other liabilities   17,712     15,222                  
            TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,651,560     1,080,962                  
                         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -     -                  
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2020: 8,210,982 shares, 2019: 6,314,688 shares   821     632                  
Surplus   95,108     49,052                  
Retained earnings   90,422     84,522                  
Treasury stock, at cost: 2020: 13,778 shares, 2019: 13,807 shares   (469 )   (455 )                
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,665     1,143                  
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   190,547     134,894                  
                         
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                        
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 1,842,107    $ 1,215,856                  
                         
                         
                         
                         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Statements of Income             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
(unaudited)            
    Three Months Ended September 30,       Nine Months Ended September 30,    
    2020     2019         2020     2019      
INTEREST INCOME                        
    Loans receivable, including fees $ 16,260   $ 10,776       $ 37,711   $ 31,074      
    Securities   1,031     1,278         3,272     4,155      
    Other   18     5         43     70      
         Total Interest income   17,309     12,059         41,026     35,299      
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE                        
   Deposits   1,676     1,787         5,096     5,355      
   Short-term borrowings   61     135         244     344      
   Other borrowings   242     246         824     827      
        Total Interest expense   1,979     2,168         6,164     6,526      
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,330     9,891         34,862     28,773      
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,850     300         3,850     1,050      
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 13,480     9,591         31,012     27,723      
                         
OTHER INCOME                        
    Service charges and fees   1,301     1,200         3,201     3,283      
    Income from fiduciary activities   205     167         533     454      
    Net realized gains on sales of securities   33     169         71     233      
    Gains on sales of loans, net   164     15         285     125      
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   217     222         638     630      
    Other   152     109         391     358      
           Total other income   2,072     1,882         5,119     5,083      
                         
OTHER EXPENSES                        
      Salaries and employee benefits   4,812     3,667         11,878     10,915      
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,109     916         2,983     2,780      
      Data processing and related operations   746     480         1,649     1,400      
      Taxes, other than income   214     179         641     520      
      Professional fees   292     276         735     752      
      FDIC Insurance assessment   144     (5 )       186     150      
      Foreclosed real estate   31     24         44     37      
      Amortization of intangibles   35     23         79     79      
      Merger related   386     -         1,983     -      
      Other   1,611     1,231         4,353     3,591      
             Total other expenses   9,380     6,791         24,531     20,224      
                         
INCOME BEFORE TAX   6,172     4,682         11,600     12,582      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,173     775         2,033     1,963      
NET INCOME $ 4,999    $ 3,907        $ 9,567    $ 10,619      
                         
Basic earnings per share $ 0.62   $ 0.62       $ 1.39   $ 1.70      
                         
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62   $ 0.62       $ 1.39   $ 1.68      
                         
                         
                         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
                         
For the Three Months Ended September 30   2020   2019                
                         
Net interest income $ 15,330    $ 9,891                  
Net income   4,999     3,907                  
                         
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   3.55 %   3.35 %                
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.73 %   3.60 %                
Return on average assets   1.11 %   1.27 %                
Return on average equity   10.64 %   11.56 %                
Return on average tangible equity   11.75 %   12.66 %                
Basic earnings per share $ 0.62    $ 0.62                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62    $ 0.62                  
                         
                         
For the Nine Months Ended September 30   2020   2019                
                         
Net interest income $ 34,862    $ 28,773                  
Net income   9,567     10,619                  
                         
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   3.30 %   3.26 %                
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.51 %   3.51 %                
Return on average assets   0.88 %   1.17 %                
Return on average equity   8.13 %   10.97 %                
Return on average tangible equity   8.90 %   12.06 %                
Basic earnings per share $ 1.39    $ 1.70                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39    $ 1.68                  
                         
                         
As of September 30   2020   2019                
                         
Total assets $ 1,842,107    $ 1,215,856                  
Total loans receivable   1,414,662     905,582                  
Allowance for loan losses   11,674     8,405                  
Total deposits   1,515,922     974,433                  
Stockholders' equity   190,547     134,894                  
Trust assets under management   155,166     160,230                  
                         
Book value per share $ 23.30    $ 21.41                  
Tangible book value per share $ 19.55    $ 19.57                  
Equity to total assets   10.34 %   11.09 %                
Allowance to total loans receivable   0.83 %   0.93 %                
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.89 %   0.15 %                
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.74 %   0.24 %                
                         
                         
                         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
    September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30  
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
ASSETS                        
   Cash and due from banks $ 23,874    $ 15,387    $ 14,712    $ 15,038    $ 20,067      
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks   100,566     67,989     23,706     377     848      
        Cash and cash equivalents   124,440     83,376     38,418     15,415     20,915      
                         
  Securities available for sale   197,436     196,735     196,998     210,205     211,199      
  Loans receivable   1,414,662     988,679     928,565     924,581     905,582      
   Less: Allowance for loan losses   11,674     10,312     9,088     8,509     8,405      
     Net loans receivable   1,402,988     978,367     919,477     916,072     897,177      
  Regulatory stock, at cost   3,876     3,677     3,770     4,844     3,137      
  Bank owned life insurance   39,400     39,183     38,971     38,763     38,562      
  Bank premises and equipment, net   18,124     14,040     14,071     14,228     13,927      
  Foreclosed real estate owned   965     965     1,077     1,556     1,572      
  Goodwill and other intangibles   30,778     11,522     11,543     11,566     11,588      
  Other assets   24,100     26,676     17,966     17,961     17,779      
          TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,842,107    $ 1,354,541    $ 1,242,291    $ 1,230,610    $ 1,215,856      
                         
LIABILITIES                        
   Deposits:                        
     Non-interest bearing demand $ 372,237    $ 284,754    $ 213,359    $ 207,299    $ 231,211      
     Interest-bearing deposits   1,143,685     801,484     776,801     750,230     743,222      
          Total deposits   1,515,922     1,086,238     990,160     957,529     974,433      
   Borrowings   115,732     106,027     92,006     118,694     88,684      
   Other liabilities   19,906     19,612     17,938     16,959     17,845      
            TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,651,560     1,211,877     1,100,104     1,093,182     1,080,962      
                         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   190,547     142,664     142,187     137,428     134,894      
                         
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                        
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,842,107    $ 1,354,541    $ 1,242,291    $ 1,230,610    $ 1,215,856      
                         
                         
                         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
    September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30  
Three months ended   2020
   2020
   2020
   2019
   2019
  
INTEREST INCOME                        
    Loans receivable, including fees $ 16,260    $ 10,767    $ 10,683    $ 10,815    $ 10,776      
    Securities   1,031     1,063     1,179     1,159     1,278      
    Other   18     19     6     11     5      
         Total interest income   17,309     11,849     11,868     11,985     12,059      
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE                        
    Deposits   1,676     1,630     1,790     1,784     1,787      
    Borrowings   303     352     413     368     381      
        Total interest expense   1,979     1,982     2,203     2,152     2,168      
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,330     9,867     9,665     9,833     9,891      
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,850     1,300     700     200     300      
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                        
     FOR LOAN LOSSES   13,480     8,567     8,965     9,633     9,591      
                         
OTHER INCOME                        
    Service charges and fees   1,301     837     1,063     1,168     1,200      
    Income from fiduciary activities   205     175     153     156     167      
    Net realized gains on sales of securities   33     -     38     21     169      
    Gains on sales of loans, net   164     65     56     44     15      
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   217     212     208     200     222      
    Other   152     103     136     107     109      
           Total other income   2,072     1,392     1,654     1,696     1,882      
                         
OTHER EXPENSES                        
    Salaries and employee benefits   4,812     3,289     3,777     3,740     3,667      
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,109     906     968     938     916      
    Foreclosed real estate   31     (2 )   16     9     24      
    FDIC insurance assessment   144     42     -     3     (5 )    
    Merger related   386     1,597     -     -     -      
    Other   2,898     2,260     2,298     2,398     2,189      
             Total other expenses   9,380     8,092     7,059     7,088     6,791      
                         
INCOME BEFORE TAX   6,172     1,867     3,560     4,241     4,682      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,173     379     481     645     775      
NET INCOME $ 4,999    $ 1,488    $ 3,079    $ 3,596    $ 3,907      
                         
Basic earnings per share $ 0.62    $ 0.24    $ 0.49    $ 0.57    $ 0.62      
                         
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62    $ 0.24    $ 0.49    $ 0.57    $ 0.62      
                         
Book Value per share $ 23.30   $ 22.62   $ 22.52   $ 21.67   $ 21.41      
Tangible Book Value per share   19.55     20.80     20.70     19.84     19.57      
                         
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.11 %   0.45 %   1.01 %   1.18 %   1.27 %    
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.64 %   4.17 %   8.79 %   10.42 %   11.56 %    
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   11.75 %   4.54 %   9.57 %   11.38 %   12.66 %    
                         
Net interest spread (fte)   3.55 %   3.03 %   3.23 %   3.33 %   3.35 %    
Net interest margin (fte)   3.73 %   3.25 %   3.48 %   3.59 %   3.60 %    
                         
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.83 %   1.04 %   0.98 %   0.92 %   0.93 %    
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.14 %   0.03 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.05 %    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.89 %   0.30 %   0.30 %   0.09 %   0.15 %    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.74 %   0.29 %   0.31 %   0.19 %   0.24 %    
                         

Norwood Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...