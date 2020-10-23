Ring Energy, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Thomas Mitchell to the Board of Directors

Mr. Mitchell is a strategic finance leader with a record of driving growth in energy business models as the Chief Financial Officer of both large and small companies in the Oil and Gas Industry. He has had a career of strong Fortune 500 experience with exploration and production companies, and broad energy exposure with offshore drilling and midstream gathering and marketing companies. In his last position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Devon Energy Corporation, Mr. Mitchell led the finance and business development organizations, and also helped the company successfully strengthen its asset quality through strategic acquisitions. Following his formal education, Mr. Mitchell began his career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen & Co., where he practiced as a CPA – then, in 1989, he entered the oil and gas industry at Apache Corporation where he spent eighteen years in various finance and commercial roles, the last being Vice President and Controller.

Mr. Paul McKinney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very pleased and honored that Tom Mitchell has accepted our invitation to join our Board. We know that Tom, with his financial background and broad experience in the oil and gas industry, will be a tremendous asset to Ring and will prove invaluable as we move forward with the future growth and successful development of the Company.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

