 

Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Details Positive Business Developments At Annual Stockholder Meeting

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today released comments by Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman and CEO, to be delivered at Company’s Annual Stockholder Meeting, to be held at 5 pm ET, Friday, October 23, 2020.

Comments:

“The last twelve months have been an important period for Cinedigm, and we have taken many key steps during that timeframe to position the company for success in the streaming landscape. I would like to briefly comment on the proposals that shareholders are voting on today, and then underscore some key recent business highlights to emphasize our growing momentum.

First, on the proposals, I want to strongly stress that we have no plans to conduct a reverse stock split for the foreseeable future. The motion is up for vote because it is good corporate governance to provide the Board with flexibility and optionality down the road. However, we expect our current business momentum will have a favorable effect on our stock as it has in the past. Additionally, the recent coverage initiated by two independent analysts set price targets for the Company in the $2-3.50 per share range, further supporting this view. Because of this, we believe there will be no need for a reverse split.

Second, I want to congratulate and thank our Board members for their continuing support during a period where we faced industry-changing COVID-19 impacts on the business and came through stronger and better positioned for growth than ever before.

Now for some business highlights:

In FY 2020, we dramatically expanded our streaming business, which is by far the biggest and fastest growing global entertainment business segment. We established a key strategic advantage in connected TV streaming through our deals with Samsung, Roku, and Vizio among others, by launching and scaling our free, ad-supported linear and on-demand channel portfolio. In this quarter last year, we had 6 channels live and 3 under contract. As of today, we have 25 channels launched or under contract, and will likely beat our goal of a 30- channel portfolio a year ahead of schedule.

Our broad portfolio gives us a significant market share on every key streaming device and platform. When we achieve full distribution on every platform in every territory, we expect each of these channels will generate between $1 to $2 million in high margin annual revenues to Cinedigm.

As our channel portfolio has grown, our viewership and subscription numbers have skyrocketed. At this time last year, our channels were delivering 4.5 million monthly viewers. Today, that number is over 15.2 million viewers, an increase of 238%. As we have reported, we are generating exponential increases in our ad revenues as a result. This growth is also being driven by the huge acceleration in our device and platform reach, which is approaching nearly 900 million consumer devices. This number is scaling through deals with large OEMs, cable companies, and technology platforms such as Sinclair Broadcast Group, Samsung, Comcast Xfinity, Roku, Amazon, Vewd and Vizio, among many others.

