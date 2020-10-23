New Covid-19 antigen test Fast and reliable results in just 15 minutes (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.10.2020, 17:40 | 54 | 0 |
Moers (ots) - Preventing further spread of the coronavirus and taking pressure
off laboratories - it is possible with the NADAL® Covid-19 Antigen Test from
Germany. Whether in schools, nursing homes, hospitals, companies, or at the
airport or larger events: The result is available in just 15 minutes. The new
rapid test from medical technology company nal von minden GmbH is already
approved in Europe and is available immediately. The high quality has been
repeatedly verified.
"With the NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test we have developed a test for the broader
public. This allows even more people to be tested for Covid-19, meaning any
infected individuals can be detected immediately and other people can be
protected", says Roland Meissner, managing director of nal von minden GmbH,
based in Moers, Germany.
What is so special about the new test? For one, it is the speed. The result is
ready in just 15 minutes. The test is carried out on site and does not need to
be sent to the laboratory. For another, it is the performance data. Roland
Meissner: "Our NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test has a diagnostic specificity of over
99.9 percent and a diagnostic sensitivity of 97.56 percent. This compares
favourably to our well-known competitors". The specificity provides information
on whether all healthy individuals tested are recognised as being healthy. The
sensitivity indicates whether all sick individuals tested are recognised as
being sick.
Meissner: "The laboratories are currently lagging behind and need to be
relieved. In addition, an international shortage of reagents is looming on the
horizon. Our rapid test - in other words, patient-oriented in-vitro diagnostics
- can help here".
For the new antigen test, a swab from the mouth or nasopharynx is taken by
medical personnel. The specimen is extracted in a buffer solution and then
pipetted onto the test cassette. As with a pregnancy test, the result is then
easily readable.
Contact:
Gabriele Hellwig, mailto:info@hellwig-pr.de, +494038662480
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149481/4743083
OTS: nal von minden GmbH
