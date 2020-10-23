Moers (ots) - Preventing further spread of the coronavirus and taking pressure

What is so special about the new test? For one, it is the speed. The result isready in just 15 minutes. The test is carried out on site and does not need tobe sent to the laboratory. For another, it is the performance data. RolandMeissner: "Our NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test has a diagnostic specificity of over99.9 percent and a diagnostic sensitivity of 97.56 percent. This comparesfavourably to our well-known competitors". The specificity provides informationon whether all healthy individuals tested are recognised as being healthy. Thesensitivity indicates whether all sick individuals tested are recognised asbeing sick.Meissner: "The laboratories are currently lagging behind and need to berelieved. In addition, an international shortage of reagents is looming on thehorizon. Our rapid test - in other words, patient-oriented in-vitro diagnostics- can help here".For the new antigen test, a swab from the mouth or nasopharynx is taken bymedical personnel. The specimen is extracted in a buffer solution and thenpipetted onto the test cassette. As with a pregnancy test, the result is theneasily readable.Contact:Gabriele Hellwig, mailto:info@hellwig-pr.de, +494038662480Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149481/4743083OTS: nal von minden GmbH