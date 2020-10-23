 

Altera Infrastructure Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 22:00  |  74   |   |   

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera Infrastructure or the Partnership), has declared the following distributions:

Units  Distribution Period   Amount (Per Unit)  Record Date  Payment Date
Series A
Preferred Units 		 August 15, 2020 to
 November 14, 2020 		  $0.4531  November 6, 2020  November 16, 2020
Series B
Preferred Units 		 August 15, 2020 to
 November 14, 2020 		  $0.5313  November 6, 2020  November 16, 2020
Series E
Preferred Units 		 August 15, 2020 to
 November 14, 2020 		  $0.5547  November 6, 2020  November 16, 2020

Altera Infrastructure’s cash distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4.5 billion, comprised of 52 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including 3 new builds), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PR A”, “ALIN PR B” and “ALIN PR E”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquires contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland,
Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97 05 25 33
E-mail:  investor.relations@alterainfra.com


Seite 1 von 2
Altera Infrastructure LP 7.25 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Units (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
Haymaker Provides Investor Update
Atari: Update of the financial calendar
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Altera Infrastructure Announces Securities Repurchase Program