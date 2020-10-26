2020 AGM Date

ARYZTA announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting “AGM” will be held on 15 December 2020.





About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG (‘ARYZTA’) is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin (ISE) (SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).

