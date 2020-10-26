 

777.be announces new Jean-Claude Van Damme campaign

BRUSSELS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sportsbook and casino operator 777.be announced today that its contract with Belgian-born Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has been extended by two years to 2022. The announcement follows a hugely successful collaboration that started in 2019. The 777.be ads starring Van Damme tallied up 13 million views on YouTube alone.

Jean-Claude Van Damme on board at 777.be

A new campaign with Van Damme is scheduled for release later this week on Belgian TV, YouTube and other digital channels. It stars Van Damme as a "benevolent hero" who is on a mission to teach customers of Bet777.be a lesson about knowing their limits when betting. Two clips were recorded in September, the first of which will be premiered on the channels of RTL and TF1 in Wallonia, and VTM in Flanders. In the clips, Van Damme displays his usual charm, charisma and some of his famous moves for the greater good of stressing the importance of responsible gaming.

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at 777.be, said about the campaign: "We are delighted to have Jean-Claude Van Damme on board to help us educate our players about responsible game play. Moderation is essential, and with this campaign Van Damme very effectively combines his talents and humour to get this very important message across to our players."

About 777.be & Bet777.be

777.be is the online sportsbook and casino operation of Casino de Spa, which has been in existence since 1763 and is therefore one of the oldest casinos in the world. In 2011 Casino de Spa, which is part of the Ardent Group, obtained a Belgian license to offer online casino games via www.casino777.be, followed four years later by a license for sport betting via www.bet777.be. Bet777.be has since established and maintained a strong position within the Belgian online betting market, offering a wide range of pre-live and live betting options and features.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319114/777_be_Jean_Claude_Van_Damme.jpg

Contact: Jean-Christophe Choffray
Email: press@casino777.be
Phone no: +32 (0) 4 228 32 00
Websites: https://www.bet777.be 
Bet777.be YouTube: https://777.be/ytb



