“Medical Practice Income a subsidiary of USA Equities Corp (USAQ), Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with MedScience Research Group”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Medical Practice Income, announced an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with MedScience Research Group, Inc. (“MedScience”) today. MedScience granted the Company an exclusive right to distribute its allergy diagnostics and allergen immunotherapy system and related components (the “Products”) to physicians which are not allergy specialists.



Troy Grogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of USA Equities Corp., stated, “We are excited to take this next step in our plan to enhance the management of chronic diseases at the primary care level with this exclusive distribution agreement. I expect this agreement will have an immediate positive impact on USAQ’s revenue in Q4 2020. Our management and our medical advisory board have significant experience in the primary care market and view this agreement in very positive terms. As we previously disclosed, we have been evaluating opportunities within this market because of our experience, and we believe that this particular opportunity can provide tremendous value for our stockholders going forward.”