 

“Medical Practice Income a subsidiary of USA Equities Corp (USAQ), Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with MedScience Research Group”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 11:10  |  45   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Medical Practice Income, announced an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with MedScience Research Group, Inc. (“MedScience”) today. MedScience granted the Company an exclusive right to distribute its allergy diagnostics and allergen immunotherapy system and related components (the “Products”) to physicians which are not allergy specialists.

Troy Grogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of USA Equities Corp., stated, “We are excited to take this next step in our plan to enhance the management of chronic diseases at the primary care level with this exclusive distribution agreement. I expect this agreement will have an immediate positive impact on USAQ’s revenue in Q4 2020. Our management and our medical advisory board have significant experience in the primary care market and view this agreement in very positive terms. As we previously disclosed, we have been evaluating opportunities within this market because of our experience, and we believe that this particular opportunity can provide tremendous value for our stockholders going forward.”

MedScience’s innovative, FDA cleared, flagship product line, AllergiEnd have already distinguished themselves as a leader in bringing allergy technology to the primary care physician’s practice. With seven issued patents, to date, including utility and method patents, as well several Federally registered trademarks, this proprietary line of diagnostic equipment and products, designed for the primary care environment, provides the non-allergy specialist physician with a broader avenue in which to practice evidence-based medicine, benefitting both the patient and the doctor’s practice. MedScience’s mission to enhance the quality of life of individuals and populations through research, evidence-based diagnostics, innovative intervention, and education, while also enhancing the physician’s practice closely aligns with the mission and goals of the Company.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with MedScience and believe MedScience’s philosophy and commitment to innovative and premium quality products closely aligns with the Company’s mission and vision and will make this a fruitful partnership for both parties. While this is just the first step, we are enthusiastic for what is to come and for the growth opportunities that this agreement represents for the company’s future,” Mr. Grogan concluded.

09.10.20
USA Equities Corp. (USAQ), Announces its Approval to Up-list to the OTCQB Venture Market
30.09.20
USA Equities Corp. (USAQ), Announces its Application to Up-list to the OTCQB