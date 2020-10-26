Burger King Names Competitors’ Abandoned Restaurants as Scary Places This Halloween

Every year, people seek out the scariest places to test their courage during Halloween. This year, the Burger King brand is revealing a list of the “Scary Places” across the U.S. and it isn’t traditional haunted houses. The BK Scary Places list names of abandoned burger chain restaurant locations and those who dare to drive by them will receive a free flame-grilled Whopper sandwich coupon that can be redeemed on the BK App to be delivered or picked up at their closest BK restaurant location*.

Why are these places so scary? When they were open, they did not deliver the beloved flame-grilled taste. On some nights you can even hear the sizzling screams of the flat top. What could be scarier than that?

To prompt locals who are already in the area to drive-by the closest scary place, the Burger King brand will send push notifications to those BK App users who’ve consented to receiving such notices. The brand will also share the exact coordinates of the scariest places through its various social media channels and www.bk.com/scaryplaces taking guests to the location. Guests who don’t live in participating locations can join-in on the spooky fun with a $5 meal offer when they click under the Scary Places tile on the BK App.

"To us, nothing is scarier than a place that never flame-grilled," said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. "While Halloween looks a bit different this year, we're embracing it in a way that keeps guests' safety top of mind in current times. A good scare and a delicious reward of a flame-grilled Whopper."

The abandoned restaurants are located in Dayton, OH, Houston, TX, Birmingham, AL, McHenry, IL and Johnston, RI.

Seek out the abandoned restaurants and drive-by if you dare. For additional information, visit www.bk.com and follow @BurgerKing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Promotion starts Oct. 26 at 10:00 AM ET until Oct. 31 at 11:59 PM ET at select U.S. locations. BK App download and registration required. Valid one free Whopper with coupon per account. Must be 18+. Terms and restrictions apply. See more details and terms at BK.com/ScaryPlaces. Scary Places: 5196 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45426, 1602 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77090, 2408 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215, 522 State Route 31 McHenry, IL, 1350 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI. Important Notice: Private properties. Do not trespass.

