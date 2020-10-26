Allakos Announces Results from a Phase 1 Study of Subcutaneously Administered Lirentelimab (AK002)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today announced results from a Phase 1 Study of subcutaneously administered lirentelimab in healthy volunteers. Based on these results, Allakos intends to investigate monthly dosing of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic gastritis, eosinophilic duodenitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and other diseases.

Study Design: Phase 1 Subcutaneous Lirentelimab in Adult Healthy Volunteers

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single dose, dose ranging Phase 1 Study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneous lirentelimab in healthy volunteers over 85 days. Subjects enrolled in subcutaneously administered cohorts received a single SC dose of one of the following: 0.3, 1.0, 3.0, 5.0 mg/kg of lirentelimab, a 2 mL SC dose containing 300 mg of lirentelimab, or placebo. Bioavailability of SC lirentelimab was determined by comparing SC cohorts to cohorts that received intravenously (IV) administered lirentelimab.

Results: Phase 1 Subcutaneous Lirentelimab in Adult Healthy Volunteers

Bioavailability of SC lirentelimab was 63 percent. Subcutaneously administered lirentelimab resulted in extended eosinophil suppression at all dose levels tested. At dose levels of 3.0 and 5.0 mg/kg and with the fixed dose of 300 mg, SC lirentelimab resulted in eosinophil suppression in all subjects through Day 85.

Blood Eosinophil Levels Over Time