 

Allakos Announces Results from a Phase 1 Study of Subcutaneously Administered Lirentelimab (AK002)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:00  |  52   |   |   

-- Subcutaneous formulation of lirentelimab was safe and well tolerated and demonstrated sustained eosinophil suppression supporting once monthly dosing --

-- Management to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 am ET --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today announced results from a Phase 1 Study of subcutaneously administered lirentelimab in healthy volunteers. Based on these results, Allakos intends to investigate monthly dosing of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic gastritis, eosinophilic duodenitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and other diseases.

Study Design: Phase 1 Subcutaneous Lirentelimab in Adult Healthy Volunteers
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single dose, dose ranging Phase 1 Study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneous lirentelimab in healthy volunteers over 85 days. Subjects enrolled in subcutaneously administered cohorts received a single SC dose of one of the following: 0.3, 1.0, 3.0, 5.0 mg/kg of lirentelimab, a 2 mL SC dose containing 300 mg of lirentelimab, or placebo. Bioavailability of SC lirentelimab was determined by comparing SC cohorts to cohorts that received intravenously (IV) administered lirentelimab.

Results: Phase 1 Subcutaneous Lirentelimab in Adult Healthy Volunteers
Bioavailability of SC lirentelimab was 63 percent. Subcutaneously administered lirentelimab resulted in extended eosinophil suppression at all dose levels tested. At dose levels of 3.0 and 5.0 mg/kg and with the fixed dose of 300 mg, SC lirentelimab resulted in eosinophil suppression in all subjects through Day 85.

Blood Eosinophil Levels Over Time



Route

Dose Cohort

n

 Median Blood Eosinophils 103/mL
BL 1 hr 3 hr Day 15 Day 35 Day 56 Day 85
SC











 Placebo 10 100 100 200 200 100 200 100
0.3 mg/kg 6 110 200 20 0 0 50 100
1.0 mg/kg 6 150 0 0 0 0 0 50
3.0 mg/kg 6 150 0 0 0 0 0 0
5.0 mg/kg 6 100 0 0 0 0 0 0
300 mg 6 100 0 0 0 0 0 0
IV
Seite 1 von 4
Allakos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Results from Prospective Prevalence Study Indicate that Eosinophilic Gastritis and Eosinophilic Duodenitis May be Significantly Underdiagnosed
21.10.20
Allakos Announces Publication of Results from the Phase 2 Study of Lirentelimab (AK002) in Patients with Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis (ENIGMA) in the New England Journal of Medicine