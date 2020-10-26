Optimiertes Cash-Management: Low-Duration Strategien als Alternative
Rates are zero-bound, and today, everyone seems to be looking for yield. But as prime money market funds close and government money markets produce limited yield, investors have been forced to seek alternatives to cash management. We view high-quality, low-duration strategies as one such alternative to enhanced cash management.
We employ continuous active management to ensure we have the appropriate high-quality and diversified exposures.
Like many investors in today’s low-rate environment, we are looking for yield, but the priority for us in any market is to also really understand and solve for the clients’ needs—and our focus today tends to be on finding high-quality sources of income while preserving capital.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
