 

Optimiertes Cash-Management: Low-Duration Strategien als Alternative

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
26.10.2020, 12:52  |  25   |   |   

Rates are zero-bound, and today, everyone seems to be looking for yield. But as prime money market funds close and government money markets produce limited yield, investors have been forced to seek alternatives to cash management. We view high-quality, low-duration strategies as one such alternative to enhanced cash management.

We employ continuous active management to ensure we have the appropriate high-quality and diversified exposures.

Like many investors in today’s low-rate environment, we are looking for yield, but the priority for us in any market is to also really understand and solve for the clients’ needs—and our focus today tends to be on finding high-quality sources of income while preserving capital.

» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen

Diesen Artikel teilen

ANZEIGE

Broker-Tipp*

Über Smartbroker, ein Partnerunternehmen der wallstreet:online AG, können Anleger ab null Euro pro Order Wertpapiere erwerben: Aktien, Anleihen, 18.000 Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag, ETFs, Zertifikate und Optionsscheine. Beim Smartbroker fallen keine Depotgebühren an. Der Anmeldeprozess für ein Smartbroker-Depot dauert nur fünf Minuten.

* Wir möchten unsere Leser ehrlich informieren und aufklären sowie zu mehr finanzieller Freiheit beitragen: Wenn Sie über unseren Smartbroker handeln oder auf einen Werbe-Link klicken, wird uns das vergütet.

 


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trump vs. Biden: Was die US-Wahlen für Unternehmensanleihen bedeuten könnten
Xtrackers-ESG-ETFs verwalten erstmals mehr als drei Milliarden Euro
Optimiertes Cash-Management: Low-Duration Strategien als Alternative
Titel
DWS-Experte Müller über Gold: "Auch 2021 aussichtsreich"
Zinsen rauf oder runter? Die Signale sind unterschiedlich
Ob Trump oder Biden: Die USA haben Infrastrukturpotenzial für Jahrzehnte
Europäische Social Bonds sind ein Meilenstein
Impact Investing Risiken werden durch schlechte Messstandards getrübt
Natixis IM Strategin: Egal, wie die US-Wahl ausgeht - Fiskalpakete werden kommen und die ...
"Und wenn die Aktie trotzdem abschmiert?" | PEH Fondsmanager Stürner warnt vor Dividenden-Romantik
Robeco erweitert Versicherungsteam mit einer Leiterin der Versicherungsanalyse
Nachhaltigkeit: Aviva Investors Fondsmanager de Bruin über die "Kraft der Spannungsfelder"
AXA IM Stratege Iggo: Unterschiedliche Vorzeichen für Amerika, Europa und Großbritannien
Titel
Die ersten beiden Investmentranchen sind platziert: AfricaGrow-Dachfonds investiert 30 Mio. Euro in ...
Steht eine höhere Inflation unmittelbar bevor?
NRW.BANK, DekaBank und DZ BANK wickeln erfolgreich Schuldscheindarlehen-Transaktion über ...
Einladung zum Fonds-Dialog Digital 2020 | Flossbach von Storch, Carmignac, Comgest und La ...
DWS-Experte Müller über Gold: "Auch 2021 aussichtsreich"
GAM Holding mit bestem Ergebnis eines Finanzdienstleisters in zRating Corporate Governance Studie
Invesco-Analyse: Synthetische ETFs mit starker Performance während Corona-Marktturbulenzen und ...
State Street Global Advisors launcht Klima-Aktienfonds
Zwölf-Monats-Ausblick: Invesco-Strategen sehen beste Aussichten für Cash, Kreditanlagen und ...
Ölpreis ist Gradmesser der Corona-Pandemie
Titel
Von Coronavirus nicht ablenken lassen: China ist auf dem Weg zur Technologieführerschaft
Knalleffekt: Deka übernimmt österreichischen Asset Manager
Union Investment legt zwei neue Fonds auf
Die Top-10-Aktien der Vermögensverwalter auf der Universal-Investment-Plattform
Klimafreundlich investieren: drei Anlageempfehlungen in 2020
Union Investment Studie: Verbriefungen sind besser als ihr Ruf
Das große Fressen: Wie Anleger vom Übernahmeboom profitieren können
Aberdeen Standard Chairman Martin Gilbert: „Anleger müssen sich auf geringeres Wachstum ...
Neuauflage der FNG-Broschüre zum Einstieg in die nachhaltige Kapitalanlage
Coronavirus | GAM-Experte Hepworth über die Risiken der zweiten Welle

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:38 Uhr
Xtrackers-ESG-ETFs verwalten erstmals mehr als drei Milliarden Euro
12:25 Uhr
Trump vs. Biden: Was die US-Wahlen für Unternehmensanleihen bedeuten könnten
07:12 Uhr
„Value“-Optimismus und das stumpfe Schwert über Alphabet
23.10.20
LAW APOYNT: Digitalisierte Rechtsberatung in Zeiten der Krise: Experteninterview mit CEO & Rechtsanwalt Andreas Duckstein
23.10.20
Volkswirtin Kastens: Ruft die EZB im Dezember erneut den Notfall aus?
23.10.20
BB Biotech Spotlight: Interview mit Dr. Daniel Koller
23.10.20
AllianzGI Die Woche voraus: Unklarer Trend, steigende Volatilität
23.10.20
Janus Henderson Expertin: "Psychische Gesundheit ist für Arbeitgeber und Investoren relevant"
23.10.20
Natixis IM Strategin: Egal, wie die US-Wahl ausgeht - Fiskalpakete werden kommen und die Finanzmärkte treiben
23.10.20
Jetzt als Replay verfügbar: Live-Webinar mit PGIM Investments | Wachstums-Aktien im (Post)-COVID Umfeld