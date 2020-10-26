 

FDA Grants 510(k) Clearance for Abiomed’s Innovative Cardiopulmonary Support Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:55  |  44   |   |   

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) a 510(k) clearance for an all-in-one, compact cardiopulmonary bypass system called the Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005299/en/

The Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System has received 510(k) clearance from the United States FDA (Photo: Buisness Wire)

The Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System has received 510(k) clearance from the United States FDA (Photo: Buisness Wire)

The ECMO system provides cardiopulmonary bypass support for patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficient end organ oxygenation. The 510(k) clearance is to pump, oxygenate, and remove carbon dioxide from blood during cardiopulmonary bypass for up to six hours. The system can help provide oxygenation to patients suffering from cardiogenic shock or respiratory failure such as ARDS, H1N1, SARS, or COVID-19. When used with the Impella heart pump it can unload the heart and oxygenate the body, a combination therapy known as ECpella.

Abiomed’s Breethe technology is a novel, easy-to-use cardiopulmonary bypass system that is designed for mobility. The components of the system are designed to reduce the overall equipment footprint, support patient ambulation, and provide an intuitive interface for health care providers to setup and manage. The integrated pump lung unit is engineered with volute spiral technology for uniform blood flow with minimal stagnation and advanced gas exchange technology that allows for full therapy with reduced oxygen requirements.

“As a leader in technology and innovation, the Breethe system is a natural addition to Abiomed’s existing product portfolio,” said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This ECMO technology will allow us to support new patient populations, such as COVID-19 patients and others who need lung support, and provide combination ECpella therapy to Impella patients who need oxygenation. Furthermore, we will advance the field of native lung recovery and improve patient outcomes by collecting critical research data and developing and teaching best practices.”

“Abiomed has a long-established track record of bringing to market improved options to support physicians with innovative technology like Breethe, which is designed to provide advanced respiratory and cardiac support,” said Bartley Griffith, MD, the Hales Distinguished Professor of Surgery at University of Maryland, School of Medicine. “Abiomed is committed to advancing heart and lung therapies to help improve patient care and ultimately outcomes.”

Seite 1 von 3
Abiomed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Abiomed: Entwicklung und Zukunftsaussichten des Monopolisten
19.10.20
Restore EF-Studie zeigt Verbesserung der linksventrikulären Ejektionsfraktion durch Impella gestützte Hochrisiko-PCI
19.10.20
Daten, die bei TCT Connect vorgestellt worden sind, zeigen, dass ein Prä-PCI-Einsatz von Impella bei akutem Myokardinfarkt mit kardiogenem Schock zu einer höheren Überlebensrate führt – insbesondere bei Frauen
17.10.20
Auf TCT vorgestellte Studien bringen höhere Überlebensrate mit früher Erkennung von Rechtsherzinsuffizienz und frühem Einsatz von Impella RP in Verbindung
16.10.20
Studies Presented at TCT Connect Associate Higher Survival With Early Identification of Right Heart Failure and Early Use of Impella RP
16.10.20
Data Presented at TCT Connect Finds Pre-PCI Use of Impella for AMI Cardiogenic Shock is Associated with Higher Survival, Particularly in Women
16.10.20
Größte Studie zu hämodynamisch unterstützten Hochrisiko-PCI-Patienten zeigt: Vollständigere Revaskularisierung mit Impella führt zu besseren Ergebnissen
15.10.20
Abiomed to Host a Virtual Meeting to Discuss New Clinical Data Presented at TCT Connect
15.10.20
Largest Study of Hemodynamically Supported High-Risk PCI Patients Finds More Complete Revascularization with Impella Leads to Improved Outcomes
14.10.20
Restore EF Study Demonstrates Impella-Supported High-Risk PCI Improves Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
37
Value und Wachstum in einem Wert gleichzeitig