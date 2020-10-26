 

Thor Announces Commencement of 10,000 Metre RC Drilling Program at Its Douta Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 10,000 metre reverse circulation (RC) Drilling Program at its Douta Project in Senegal. The RC Drilling Program follows a successful auger drilling campaign carried out in May and June which delineated three promising drill targets in the Douta Exploration Permit.

Highlights of the Drilling Program

  • Three mineralised targets areas.
  • 10,000 metre contract signed, with the option to increase to 20,000 metres.
  • Initial drill results expected around the end of November.﻿
  • The Program will initially focus on the Maka Prospect where two high grade gold mineralised areas have been defined through auger drilling.
  • The program will then focus on extending the strike length of the Makosa Discovery located in the southern part of the licence.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:” The Douta project is an extremely important asset for Thor and with significant blue-sky exploration potential. Its prospectivity has been further confirmed through the recent auger drilling program which delineated over 9km of mineralised targets to be drilled. The Company is working towards its next major milestone in Senegal, which is a maiden resource.

With construction and exploration progressing as planned in Nigeria, we are excited by the additional news flow to come from Douta over the next few months.”

About the Douta Project

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 103 km2 and is located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. The permit is an elongate polygon with dimensions of approximately 32km by 3.3km, trending northeast with an area of 103 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated (“African Star”), has acquired, 70% of the licence from the permit holder International Mining Company SARL (“IMC”). IMC has a 30% free carry until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve after which it will have to contribute or sell its stake to African Star.

