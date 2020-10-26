 

Genetron Health to Announce Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results and Host Investor Call on November 9, 2020

BEIJING, China, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that that it will report unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 9, 2020 before the US market open.

Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET (9:30 p.m. Beijing time) on Monday, November 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
China Domestic: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong:   +852-3018-6771
International:  +65-6713-5090
Conference ID: 5248398

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volumes.

A replay will be accessible through December 9, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 5248398

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the "News and Events" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com 
Phone: +1 (408) 204-5343

Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com 
Phone: +1 (646) 277-1282

Asia:
Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com 
GenetronIR@icrinc.com 

Media Relations Contact
Edmond Lococo
ICR
Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com 
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
genetron.pr@icrinc.com 


