ARHT Media To Host Annual General Meeting And Investor Presentation On Nov 4, 2020 Including Live Q&A
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency
hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that following its previously announced AGM at 10:00 AM EDT on Nov 4, 2020 we will be hosting an investor presentation at 1:00 PM EDT featuring
presenters from Europe, Asia and the Americas all appearing online on ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM).
“We are looking forward to sharing our plans on where we see our business coming from both geographically and by target vertical market, as well as how we will be selling to these markets and activating our software and services,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly. “As we scale the business for growth it’s important for investors to understand how we will achieve our goals as well as being introduced to many of our key team members in sales, software, content, finance and project management. We will also feature a segment with a strategic partner as an example of our channel sales initiative.”
“Building upon the momentum gained through Q3 this year we will be entering 2021 with a solid plan to deliver significant growth,” continued O’Reilly, “we look forward to sharing our strategy with our very supportive base of shareholders.”
Here’s how to call in for the AGM at 10:00 AM EDT on Nov 4, 2020: the meeting will be audio-cast live and can be accessed by conference call at 1-866-261-6767 using participant code 76817627#
To register for the 2020 ARHT Media Investor Presentation that will take place at 1:00 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2020 please visit: https://www.arhtmedia.com/investorpresentation
About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.
