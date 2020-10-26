 

ARHT Media To Host Annual General Meeting And Investor Presentation On Nov 4, 2020 Including Live Q&A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:30  |  62   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that following its previously announced AGM at 10:00 AM EDT on Nov 4, 2020 we will be hosting an investor presentation at 1:00 PM EDT featuring presenters from Europe, Asia and the Americas all appearing online on ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM).

“We are looking forward to sharing our plans on where we see our business coming from both geographically and by target vertical market, as well as how we will be selling to these markets and activating our software and services,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly. “As we scale the business for growth it’s important for investors to understand how we will achieve our goals as well as being introduced to many of our key team members in sales, software, content, finance and project management. We will also feature a segment with a strategic partner as an example of our channel sales initiative.”

“Building upon the momentum gained through Q3 this year we will be entering 2021 with a solid plan to deliver significant growth,” continued O’Reilly, “we look forward to sharing our strategy with our very supportive base of shareholders.”

Here’s how to call in for the AGM at 10:00 AM EDT on Nov 4, 2020: the meeting will be audio-cast live and can be accessed by conference call at 1-866-261-6767 using participant code 76817627#

To register for the 2020 ARHT Media Investor Presentation that will take place at 1:00 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2020 please visit: https://www.arhtmedia.com/investorpresentation

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures
09.10.20
ARHT Media To Beam Holograms Of Celebrity Presenters To The First-Ever Virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards On October 10
08.10.20
ARHT Media Beams The Mind Architect Peter Crone From Los Angeles to Toronto to Share his Insights With YPO Maple Leaf Chapter
07.10.20
ARHT Media Beams CEO and Head of Sustainability Integration from the Netherlands to Spain, as well as Online, to Present at their Sustainable Investing 2020 Symposium
28.09.20
ARHT Media Beams Research Professors from Greece, Australia and Germany onto the Virtual Global Stage for a Presentation at the ERS Online Conference 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un