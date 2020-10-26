ARHT Media To Host Annual General Meeting And Investor Presentation On Nov 4, 2020 Including Live Q&A

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that following its previously announced AGM at 10:00 AM EDT on Nov 4, 2020 we will be hosting an investor presentation at 1:00 PM EDT featuring presenters from Europe, Asia and the Americas all appearing online on ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM).



“We are looking forward to sharing our plans on where we see our business coming from both geographically and by target vertical market, as well as how we will be selling to these markets and activating our software and services,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly. “As we scale the business for growth it’s important for investors to understand how we will achieve our goals as well as being introduced to many of our key team members in sales, software, content, finance and project management. We will also feature a segment with a strategic partner as an example of our channel sales initiative.”