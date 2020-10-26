 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13712525.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. 

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: 
Ioannis Zafirakis 
Director, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 
Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary 
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com 

Investor and Media Relations: 
Edward Nebb 
Comm-Counsellors, LLC 
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 
Email: enebb@optonline.net

