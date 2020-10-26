 

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26.10.2020 AT 15:30

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas, Kerttu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20201026142714_2
Transaction date: 2020-10-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 65 Unit price: 42.64 EUR
(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 42.64 EUR
(4): Volume: 155 Unit price: 42.64 EUR
(5): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.64 EUR
(6): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 42.64 EUR

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

