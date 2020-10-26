 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Commence 3rd Production Run of its CBD Infused Gum Drop Product – Branded as Tauri-Gummies

This 3rd Production Run Will Incorporate Slight Modifications in Both Ingredient List & Label Design 

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced plans to commence a 3rd production run of its Cannabidiol (“CBD”) infused Gum Drop product, branded as: Tauri-Gummies.  The Company is incorporating a slight re-formulation for this 3rd production run, to improve this highly popular CBD edibles product.  Since its late 2019 introduction, the Company’s Tauri-Gummies product has been very popular with its E-Commerce customers. This gum drop product is manufactured in the format of “1950s Nostalgic Style” and is also Vegan formulated (Gelatin Free).    

The Company anticipates that this 3rd production run will be comprised of 3,000 – 5,000 Jars of Tauri-Gummies.  Each Jar contains 24 gum drops, with each gum drop infused with 25mg of CBD isolate (600mg CBD per Jar).  The gum drops are manufactured in 4 distinct flavors: Cherry (Red), Orange (Orange), Lemon (Yellow), Lime (Green).    

 

In other news, the Company continues to enhance the social media presence and brand awareness for its flagship brand: Tauri-Gum.  The Company’s Tauri-Gum Instagram Page (@taurigum), now has more than 8,200 Followers. The Company plans to update shareholders, once the 10,000 Follower(s) threshold is surpassed.   

 

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

