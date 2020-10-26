 

Quadient Expands Impress Platform with New Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:00  |  51   |   |   

Quadient Expands Impress Platform with New Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute

Quadient’s new document delivery solution enables businesses to send mail from virtually anywhere without ever touching a piece of paper

Paris, October 26, 2020

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of Quadient Impress Distribute, a new cloud-based document delivery solution that removes the distraction and laborious task of preparing and sending outbound communications. Quadient Impress Distribute allows users to send mail from their desktops—on-site or remote—and enables employees to focus instead on higher-value, core tasks, optimizing the flow of business. Quadient Impress Distribute is now generally available simultaneously in the US, UK and the Netherlands.

Quadient Impress Distribute fully integrates with the other modules of Quadient Impress, Quadient’s user-friendly outbound document automation platform introduced earlier this year. Impress Distribute users upload personalized documents via a SaaS application to Quadient’s mail production facility, where the communications are printed, sorted, stuffed, metered and sent to the post office for delivery. This eliminates the time and stress around the preparation and delivery of both ad hoc and bulk mail, keeping employees happy, improving cash flow and ensuring the right document is delivered to the right customer.

The solution also provides companies with a detailed audit trail of the entire document preparation process and ensures important communications meet security and compliance requirements. Quadient’s state-of-the-art production facilities offer a high level of security where data is transferred by secure protocol (SSH), identical to those used for banking transactions. Processes and procedures are certified to ensure the proper controls, and safeguards comply with privacy rules and regulatory requirements.

Quadient’s Business Process Automation solutions, a core pillar of the company’s Back to Growth strategy, provide small and medium businesses access to digital capabilities and automation tools previously available only to large enterprises. The expansion of the Impress platform with Quadient Impress Distribute marks the next step in Quadient’s mission to support outbound document automation and digital transformation for companies of all sizes.

“Impress Distribute is the next evolution of the Impress cloud platform, designed to support our strategic plan to offer a full suite of business process automation solutions that accelerate SMBs in their transition to more digitalized and automated processes.” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “With the current challenging health and business environment, Quadient leveraged its knowledge in managing transactional documents and mail for 500,000 global organizations to create Impress Distribute, for the automation and distribution of mail from virtually anywhere, without ever touching a piece of paper.”

More information on Quadient Impress Distribute is available here: www.quadient.com/process/business-process-outsourcing/impress-distribute.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts
Joe Scolaro, Quadient                                    Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager                   Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590                          +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com                                sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


Quadient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
QUADIENT – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
20.10.20
Quadient Places Third In Annual Ranking of Top 250 French Software Horizontal Publishers
15.10.20
Quadient's Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards
14.10.20
Quadient Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
12.10.20
Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
01.10.20
Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience to Draw Customer Experience Experts from Around the Globe
30.09.20
Quadient: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report
30.09.20
Quadient - Rapport Financier Semestriel 2020 - Version anglaise
28.09.20
Good resilience in the 2020 first half results and continued delivery on key strategic initiatives across all solutions