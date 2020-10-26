Crane Co. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020.

